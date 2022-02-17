Influential-MLB Players, Inc. Partnership Empowers Players to Become Successful Content Creators Influential will match 1,200 MLB Players with its massive roster of global Fortune 500 clients

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential , the world's largest influencer marketing company, today announced a partnership with MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The agreement gives 1,200 MLB players the opportunity to secure and execute branded campaigns with Influential's wide range of Fortune 500 clients.

In addition to developing campaigns, the partnership with Influential will give players insights into their social media data across all leading social platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Backed by the power of IBM Watson, Influential's AI-powered Social Intelligence technology facilitates connections with a range of top global brands, including Ford, McDonald's and the NFL.

Influencer marketing allows sports brands to expand their reach to previously untapped audiences. According to Nielsen data, athlete influencers have the ability to generate 63% more engagement than other social media content producers. With these tools at their disposal, MLB players will be able to grow their personal brands and create successful content campaigns.

"This partnership provides our members with the tools they need to understand the value of their digital profiles and impact," said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc. "Access to Influential's robust technology platforms will also help players generate meaningful brand partnerships."

The partnership with active MLB players adds to Influential's current roster, which features some of baseball's biggest legends.

"The advances in technology have put players in the driver's seat when it comes to managing their personal brands," said Hall of Famer Dave Winfield. "I am excited to see how current players will use Influential's platform to connect with a wider audience and advance their business goals."

"Branded content deals on social media are a multibillion-dollar business," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential. "We are very excited to partner with MLB Players, Inc. to give thousands of major league players the data, technology, and deal flow to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Over the years, we've had successful partnerships with the NFL and NBA, and have activated millions of dollars in NIL deals for student athletes. We can't wait to bring the same opportunities to both MLB players and our brand partners."

For more information about MLB Players, Inc., visit https://www.mlbplayers.com/mlbpi. For more on Influential, visit www.influential.co .

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's platform powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, content creation, media, and measurement. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including McDonald's, NBA, General Mills, Ford, and every major studio. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. (www.influential.co)

View original content:

SOURCE Influential