Imagility builds app to simplify the H-1B Lottery process

A much-awaited App for all H-1B stakeholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The H-1B Lottery process is a nerve wrecking experience for the potential employers and H-1B aspirants, especially with the changing rules that USCIS might put out every year.

Imagility helps Petitioners understand the Lottery rules, view beneficiary registrations and pick those candidates best qualified for job positions for the H-1B visa petition. Petitioners can attract beneficiaries by creating a powerful company profile on the Imagility Platform.

The core purpose of the Lottery app is to simplify the Lottery process for petitioners and beneficiaries in an already confusing landscape, help them connect and make informed decisions.

The Lottery app is available on Google Play store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.imagilityapp) & Apple app store (https://apps.apple.com/app/h1b-lottery/id1609351210) as an individual branded & a co-branded app. The co-branded app allows petitioners to streamline the process of registering the beneficiary and do basic screening to check their eligibility for the H-1B, in order to process the right candidate for the H-1B petition.

Looking at 2021-2022 trend, the Lottery could be more than one or even two rounds. The Lottery app gives this kind of flexibility which helps petitioners, attorneys, and beneficiaries to continue the Lottery process over the entire duration.

Though there have been websites which provided the data about the H-1B sponsors, they have not been successful in connecting both parties in a meaningful way. Now, through their Lottery app, Imagility wishes to bridge this missing connection. Employers and candidates will get a chance to evaluate each other using the data present in the app and connect mutually.

This is not all. "Imagility wants to do more to solve the bigger problem of immigration management which thousands of petitioners struggle with each year. We have a full-fledged system which manages the immigration process, end to end, for Petitioners and attorneys," says Durga Rao, Founder of Imagility. While the process of H-1B Lottery will continue to be a stressful time for all concerned, innovations like the Lottery app from Imagility will go a long way to alleviate the situation.

About Imagility LLC (www.Imagility.co):

As a part of the product arm of Upstream Global Services, a leading Engineering, Technology company of 32 years, Imagility has built an innovative and highly impactful, Cloud based, end-to-end Immigration platform.

