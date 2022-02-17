HERE STUDIO KICKS OFF 2022 WITH MULTIPLE AWARDS AND ANOTHER HOT BRAND, VINA The creative agency founded by Alex Matthews is focused on building consumer brands

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based HERE Studio just announced the launch of its second own-brand prebiotic soda: VINA, following the closure of $2.5 million with private equity firm, KarpReilly. KarpReilly's investment sets VINA up for significant growth in the prebiotic soda category with the launch of five new flavors starting this month and national retail expansion.

Also created by HERE Studio in 2021, popular award-winning fermented probiotic soda brand - De La Calle, founded by Rafael Martin Del Campo and Alex Matthews - continues HERE Studio's focus on the CPG food and beverage space. Launched in 2018, HERE Studio has been working with successful brands such as Sprinkles Cupcakes, Rowdy Mermaid, Bolthouse Farms, Raw Juicery and Spudsy.

"What a way to start 2022 with the support from KarpReilly to enter the prebiotic soda space with VINA's offerings and retail footprint," said VINA Founder and CEO, Alex Matthews. Our focus at HERE Studio this past year has been to expand our client roster further in the Private Equity and Venture industry while furthering our relationship with Allan and the team at Karp Reilly in growing our 'owned-brand' division Here 'Originals'.

Recent team changes saw Sandy Yang, (former Art Director at Juice Served Here and Forager Project), join Matthews to start Here Studio as Creative Director. Now serving as CEO and Executive Creative Director, Yang has been influential in helping to define Here Studio's approach to creative. 2022 also saw the addition of Ron Moon who joined Here as Head Of Creative Development. Moon was previously Executive Producer at Edisen (formally Chimney Group) and before that held senior positions at Ntropic, LOGAN, and ZOIC Studios.

"We see Here Originals' launch of VINA as another example of where we've been seeing opportunities to explore as an agency in 2022. Aligning with private equity is a natural choice for us as we thrive in supporting portfolio companies as well as prospective opportunities where we can add creative and strategic value," said Yang.

VINA (also produced by DrinkPak, production partners to De La Calle) launched in 2022 with five signature flavors and has quickly expanded into all southern California Whole Foods and Erewhon.

About HERE Studio

HERE is focused on creating emotive brand foundations, identities and digital platforms. Working predominantly with health focused and sustainable brands, we are dissecting the why and the how for any brand hitting the market.

Founded in 2018, HERE Studio is a full service creative agency with a unique point of view. We dive deep into the foundations of what makes a brand, a brand. We create timeless identities and product experiences digitally and offline. We create the intangible 'feeling' that brands and customers crave.

For more, follow us at @herestudio_.

About De La Calle

DE LA CALLE's Tepache is a modern take on a probiotic beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. We make our Tepache from fresh, organic pineapples, and other regionally sourced ingredients like turbinado sugar and tamarind. Our fermented beverage is certified organic, probiotic, under 40 calories and low in sugar.

About Vina

VINA Prebiotic Soda started with a vision: to make soda smart. VINA's cans house an all-access pass to an essential blend of prebiotics, trace minerals, plant fiber and organic ingredients. VINA has recently rebranded and reformulated with more multifaceted ingredients and an approachable flavor profile to create a smart soda with refreshing, delicious flavor and hyperfunctional benefits in support of the brain-gut connection.

About KarpReilly

KarpReilly, LLC is a private investment firm, founded by Allan Karp and Chris Reilly, whose primary mission is to partner with premier small to midsize growth companies and help them achieve their long-term vision. KarpReilly currently manages funds and affiliates with capital commitments in excess of $800 million. For more, visit www.karpreilly.com.

About DrinkPAK

DRINKPAK is the premiere West Coast contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. As the most technologically advanced canned beverage facility in North America, DrinkPAK's 24/7 operation is capable of producing 2.1 billion cans annually.

