Gina Loften Named to TIAA Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Gina Loften to its Board of Trustees.

Loften, most recently the Chief Technology Officer for the U.S. at Microsoft, joined the Human Resources, Investment, and Risk & Compliance Committees, effective January 1, 2022.

"Gina's background as a technology executive and business leader at some of the largest technology firms in the world is additive to TIAA's ongoing work to meet the evolving needs of our clients in a dynamic marketplace," said James R. Chambers, Chairman of the TIAA Board of Trustees. "Her appointment is the latest expression of TIAA's commitment to leaders who bring diversity of skill, expertise and insights to our organization."

Previously, Gina has held executive positions in research, development, sales and consulting services at both International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft, Inc.

Gina resides in Raleigh, North Carolina and is a graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Electrical Engineering. She serves as an independent board director for the public company TTEC Holdings, Inc. and the private company Foursquare. Gina is also on the board of the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina, and her work and leadership have been recognized in US Black Engineer, ExecutiveGov, NC Business magazine and Diversity Woman magazine, as one of "The Elite 100" in corporate America.

