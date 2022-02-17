Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Adds New Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Renée L. Jarusinsky has joined the firm as partner, effective February 14, 2022.

"Having spent the majority of her more than twenty-year career investigating and litigating complex financial crimes and corruption, Renée has a skilled mind towards effective white collar and commercial litigations," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm. "I have had the privilege of witnessing Renée's work first-hand on many matters and have seen her strong, winning strategies in action. I am confident she will provide valuable judgment for her clients, as well as strategic counsel to the firm."

Renée's practice will focus on white collar defense, and cover a broad range of matters, including not-for-profit and government fraud, securities and accounting fraud, campaign finance schemes, identity theft and bank fraud, and cryptocurrency litigation.

"We are excited to welcome Renée to our firm as we continue to build and strengthen the pool of talent we offer to our clients," said Robert Landy, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP. "I have no doubt she will quickly become a strategic powerhouse for the firm."

Prior to joining Ford O'Brien, Renée served as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office for more than a decade. Her most recent position was as Deputy Chief of the Public Corruption Unit ("PCU"), where she supervised corruption investigations conducted by Assistant District Attorneys, investigators, legal interns, paralegals, and other staff. In this role, she was a member of the supervisory team that oversaw the investigation into then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and his operatives relating to the financing of state senate campaigns. Prior to her role as Deputy Chief, she served as an Assistant District Attorney in PCU, the Rackets Bureau, and a Trial Bureau, as well as a Major Case Assistant for the Cybercrime and Identity Theft Bureau.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, as I have been impressed with the firm's recent growth, the breadth of its matters, and its successful outcomes." said Renée Jarusinsky. "I am excited to once again work with Adam Ford and Noah Genel, two excellent lawyers who I know, trust, and respect, and to advocate for my clients with the perspective I gained from having been both a defense attorney and a prosecutor," Renee added. Ms. Jarusinsky, Mr. Ford, and Mr. Genel all previously worked together at Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand, Iason & Anello, P.C.

Earlier in her career, Renée served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Public Integrity Bureau at the New York State Office of the Attorney General, where she conducted complex civil and criminal investigations. There, she served on the team investigating then-Governor David Paterson for perjury and witness tampering. She also received the Louis J. Lefkowitz Memorial Award for Outstanding Work in connection with a statewide investigation of private attorneys who wrongfully received state pension benefits in connection with their representation of public entity clients. Prior to her career in public service, Renée was an associate at two law firms, where she represented individuals and entities in connection with white collar criminal and civil matters, and commercial and civil rights litigation. She also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard Owen, United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York.

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, securities litigation, cryptocurrency litigation white collar criminal defense, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics. It has offices in New York City and Austin, TX.

