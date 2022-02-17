Experlogix Adds High-Profile Chief Revenue Officer as Company Expects Future Growth and Market Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Experlogix, a leading provider of cloud-based CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and document generation and automation software, is pleased to announce the addition of Beth Thornton as Chief Revenue Officer.

With more than 600 customers worldwide reaching an excess of 60,000 users, Experlogix continues to secure their position as a leader in CPQ solutions for industries like manufacturing, retail, medical, and mobility. In addition, their robust document generation and document automation solution empowers organizations to optimize document-centric processes. In response to the great industry demand, Experlogix is making the appropriate strategic moves to assure they continue to deliver on their mission to "create software that simplifies the complex with the power to personalize."

Their continued success has drawn top-level C-suite executives to Experlogix rounding out the seasoned team of industry leaders. Recent additions include Chief Revenue Officer, Beth Thornton, a global sales and marketing executive with over 25 years of strategic leadership experience. Thornton has successfully optimized sales force effectiveness by cultivating and transforming national and international companies, creating new visions, and identifying commercial partnering opportunities. Before joining Experlogix, Thornton was CRO of Inspire Software since 2019 where she led their sales and marketing organization. Prior to that, she held the position of Executive Vice President – Global Sales at O.C. Tanner.

"Joining Experlogix during a time of unprecedented growth is incredibly exciting," said Beth Thornton. "I look forward to cementing Experlogix's growing leadership position in the CPQ and document generation and document automation spaces as we expand to new customers and industries, while further expanding our global reach."

Overall, Experlogix's revenue has grown by nearly 150% from 2019 to 2021 and the company continues to ramp up their operations to support demand from customers around the world.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of Experlogix," said Bill Fox, Chief Executive Officer of Experlogix. "We have achieved success by demonstrating that not only do we help customers optimize their quote-to-cash and document generation processes with unprecedented time-to-market acceleration, but we also take on an advisory role to help solve business problems as a true ally to these organizations."

To further momentum, Experlogix continues their investment in industry-leading CPQ and document generation and document automation solutions. It offers seamless, certified integrations to major CRM and ERP platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, and SugarCRM, and empowers companies to quickly configure, quote and deliver complex, tailored products without ever leaving their familiar system.

About Experlogix

Experlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and Document Generation software. Its solutions help companies accelerate their quote-to-cash and document-centric processes with ease. With thousands of customers and VARs worldwide, Experlogix is recognized for our knowledgeable, responsive customer support experts, who are continuously striving to offer the best services and exceed expectations. Visit www.experlogix.com to learn more.

