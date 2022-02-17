CTV Orders Season 3 of Original Drama TRANSPLANT

– The most-watched Canadian drama receives 13-episode third season renewal, to air as part of CTV's 2022/23 broadcast schedule –

– New episodes of TRANSPLANT's second season continue Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, before moving to its new Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on March 1 –

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CTV announced today that it has renewed Canada's most-watched drama series TRANSPLANT for a third season. Produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Season 3 of the CTV Original drama consists of 13 one-hour episodes. New episodes of TRANSPLANT's second season continue Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, before moving to its new timeslot of Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning March 1.

Filming on Season 3 will take place in Montréal, with Hamza Haq (MY SALINGER YEAR) reprising his role as Dr. Bashir Hamed – known to most as Bash – a talented doctor and Syrian refugee who fled to Canada and was granted a second chance to practice Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

The series continues to resonate with audiences across Canada as the most-watched Canadian drama series with total viewers and in the key A25-54 demo, with a current season average of 1.1 million viewers. TRANSPLANT has also had international success, having been embraced by U.S. viewers on NBC, with Season 2 set to premiere March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The drama has also launched across the UK, Australia, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and more.

"Viewers around the world have embraced TRANSPLANT, and we look forward to bringing this exceptional cast back as we continue to tell the stories of York Memorial Hospital," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With our partners at Sphere Media and Universal International Studios, Canadians can look forward to more of the emotional and gripping narratives they have come to love."

