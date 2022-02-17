Conspiracy to Overthrow the US Government: Abraham Lincoln Original Signed Document Up For Sale For First Time in a Century

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raab Collection announced today that it has acquired and will offer for sale a newly discovered document of Abraham Lincoln pardoning a supposed Confederate sympathizer for "Conspiracy to Overthrow the Government of the United States of America." The document, which has been in a US private collection for a century, is the only such document ever to reach the market. It is valued at $65,000.

"This document is a remarkable find," said Nathan Raab, President of The Raab Collection and author of The Hunt for History (Scribner, 2020). "It is testament to the challenges faced by President Lincoln and his leniency."

Washington, December 22, 1863. "Whereas one J.B. Peyton of Logan County, Kentucky, is now under indictment in the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Kentucky for Conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States; And whereas I am assured that the charge against the said J.B. Peyton is frivolous and untrue, and the expense of defending himself against it will be a great and unjust burden. .. Now, therefore, be it known that I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States of America… do hereby grant a full and free pardon…"

About Raab & The Hunt for History: In 2020 Scribner published Nathan Raab's book from the rarified world of historical document dealing – THE HUNT FOR HISTORY: On the Trail of the World's Lost Treasures. Raab has worked with the families of many great historical figures on the treasures that have descended to them, including Thomas Jefferson, Ronald Reagan, Dwight D. Eisenhower, F. Scott Fitzgerald, James K. Polk, William Henry Harrison, Andrew Jackson, Gerald Ford, Signers of the Declaration of Independence, senior leadership in the Civil War, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

