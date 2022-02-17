Blue Owl Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE:OWL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP net income attributable to Blue Owl Capital Inc. was $82 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and a net loss of $0.01 per diluted Class A Share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Distributable Earnings were $159.2 million, or $0.12 per Adjusted Share, and Fee-Related Earnings were $165.3 million, or $0.12 per Adjusted Share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"Blue Owl's strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 cap off a year of extraordinary growth for the firm. We grew assets under management by 77%, to $94.5 billion, and revenue by 73% year over year, reflecting strong fundraising, capital deployment, and appreciation across the business," said Doug Ostrover, CEO of Blue Owl. "Current market conditions continue to strengthen the demand for income-oriented strategies with differentiated returns, and we believe we are well-positioned to address investor needs through our scaled Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions, and Real Estate platforms. Blue Owl's strong track record across these platforms has resonated with investors, both institutional and retail, while our commitment to providing creative solutions for sponsors and companies has led to a record year of originations and capital deployment. Retail drove a substantial portion of our fourth quarter fundraising and we continue to make meaningful strides in expanding our distribution globally."

Blue Owl declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Class A Share, payable on March 7, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Blue Owl will host its fourth quarter 2021 investor call via public webcast on February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To register, please visit the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay available on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $94.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across nine offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; costs related to the recently completed business combination; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors; the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business as well as those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of Blue Owl's SEC filings and other public announcements that Blue Owl may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Blue Owl also uses its website to distribute company information, including assets under management and performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor Blue Owl's website (www.blueowl.com). Blue Owl undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about Blue Owl and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of Blue Owl or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

