Tork® offers enhanced data-driven cleaning solution to help facility managers meet the increased demands on cleaning quality, operational efficiency, and hygiene.

Tork makes the switch to Data-Driven Cleaning easier than ever with Tork Vision Cleaning

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tork, an Essity brand, introduces an enhanced data-driven cleaning system called Tork Vision Cleaning to meet the increased demands on operational efficiency, cleaning quality and hygiene compliance. The solution uses people counters and connected dispensers to give cleaners and managers access to real-time data regarding immediate cleaning needs. By digitalizing cleaning systems, cleaning managers can use real-time data to maximize operational efficiency and allow cleaning teams to spend more time on critical tasks.

Tork has unrivaled experience in data-driven cleaning with hundreds of satisfied customers, having first pioneered the first data-driven cleaning solution in 2014. Now, the pandemic has brought new and even higher demands on cleaning quality, operational efficiency, and hygiene, forcing the entire industry to perform additional work with the same, or even less, resources. This has made shifting to data-driven cleaning more important and relevant than ever. By going digital, facility managers and cleaning companies can use real-time data to understand when and where there are cleaning needs in their facilities and easily adjust to changing hygiene protocols.

According to data collected from existing Tork customers, switching to data-driven cleaning has helped them:

Ensure dispensers are stocked 99% of the time 1

Reduce dispenser checks by 91%, saving hundreds of staff hours each year 2

Save up 20% of cleaning hours 3

Achieve up to 30% higher customer satisfaction4

"Over the years, our customers have realized that data-driven cleaning brings many more benefits beyond smarter staffing, faster resolution times and optimal cleaning frequencies," said Nancy Farrell, Senior Product Manager, Tork Services & Solutions. "Using the insights gained from real-time data has meant that they've been able to transform their entire way of working and achieve both higher staff satisfaction and better results by empowering their cleaners to work smarter and more efficiently. In a current customer survey, 100% said data-driven cleaning helps them improve hygiene in their facility while 85% said it helped them support a safer environment during COVID-19."5

Farrell adds, "As many as 80%of our customers have said they reduced complaints as a result of using Tork Vision Cleaning and – proving its true value – 100% said they would recommend this solution. Our digital solution has significantly helped them secure the new hygiene standard during the pandemic and in preparing for the future, get staffing right and adapting to stricter requirements."6

Upgrading has never been easier

Depending on the needs and requirements of their facility, customers can choose between three data-driven cleaning offers to best suit their specific cleaning operations. Included is everything Facility Managers and Facility Service Companies need to make data-driven cleaning an integrated part of their operations:

Hardware in the form of people counters, gateways and the market's largest selection of Internet of Things (IoT) connected dispensers.

Facility management software that displays the collected real-time data on desktops, tablets or smart phones and facilitates easy reporting and other administrative tasks.

An Onboarding and Success Program which includes installation, training, support and evaluation of the business value.

To learn more about how Tork is supporting businesses to secure the new hygiene standard with digital solutions, visit www.torkusa.com/vision-cleaning.



Note: Tork Vision Cleaning was formerly known as Tork EasyCube.

For more information:

Kaitlyn Ward

Weber Shandwick

kward@webershandwick.com

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit Torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.3 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's North American headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In Canada, Essity has approximately 270 employees at its locations in Drummondville, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essityUSA.com.

1 Measured across nearly 13,000 connected dispensers between June-December 2019, based on time per month that a dispenser is in an empty status against total time per month.

2 Based on customer feedback for dispenser checks over 6 months before vs after installing Tork Vision Cleaning (between June-December 2019). Measured across 16 sites connected to Tork Vision Cleaning, with each dispenser check taking approx. 20 seconds.

3 Based on the documented results achieved by three Tork Vision Cleaning customers, measured before and after the implementation of Tork Vision Cleaning.

4 Measurement of visitor satisfaction in two Tork Vision Cleaning restrooms and two traditionally maintained and equipped restrooms at ISSA/Interclean exhibition, May 2016.

5 Based on survey results conducted in March 2021 of 34 current Tork Vision Cleaning customers in Europe and North America.

6 Based on survey results conducted in March 2021 of 34 current Tork Vision Cleaning customers in Europe and North America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand