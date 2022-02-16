Sesame For Employers is a new service for SMBs that allows businesses to provide high-quality health care benefits for as little as $20 per employee per month

RADICALLY AFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESSES: NOW THERE'S "AN APP FOR THAT" Sesame For Employers is a new service for SMBs that allows businesses to provide high-quality health care benefits for as little as $20 per employee per month

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame , the only company truly lowering the price of health care for American consumers – whether they have insurance or not – today is rolling out Sesame For Employers , a new service that provides employee health care offerings for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at a fraction of the cost of traditional managed care programs through insurance carriers.

With Sesame for Employers, small and medium size businesses can offer employees health care benefits, for as little as $20 per employee per month. (PRNewswire)

Sesame for Employers gives SMBs an edge in talent wars with health care benefits for just $20 per employee per month.

For the 60.6 million people who work for small businesses, employer-sponsored health care is often not a reality; many employers simply can't afford to spend the average $7,000 on employee health plans annually, or they haven't had to offer it to attract and retain employees in past labor markets. However, the American workforce is in the driver's seat more than ever, as the Great Resignation wages on: 47.4 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021 – and SMB employers are challenged to meet rising demands, including offering better benefits.

For as little as $20 per employee per month, Sesame For Employers lets SMBs affordably deliver the benefit that's most important – and typically most expensive – to their employees: health care. By offering inexpensive access to high-quality health care, Sesame For Employers enables SMBs to improve employee health, wellness and satisfaction; retain valued employees more effectively; and recruit new employees more successfully.

"There has never been a more urgent time to help SMBs survive and thrive, and affordable health care can play a significant role," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "The labor issues faced by SMBs are an existential threat. There are millions of unfilled SMB jobs, and the Great Resignation is compounding the problem. Sesame For Employers gives SMBs another tool in their toolkit for valuing and retaining their employees, and more effectively recruiting new ones."

AFFORDABLE, ACCESSIBLE HEALTH CARE THAT'S SUPER SIMPLE.

Sesame For Employers is built on the Sesame Marketplace that has lowered the price of health care for hundreds of thousands of Americans in all fifty states by as much as 70 percent in the last year. The Sesame Marketplace works by giving consumers direct access to more than 16,000 healthcare providers who charge a cash price and do not accept or require insurance, keeping prices exceptionally low. Sesame Marketplace providers cover a range of medical needs – primary care, specialties, dentistry, lab work, imaging and more (in-person and virtually).

Sesame for Employers creates bespoke health care programs that can be customized to fit any small business' needs, including adding access to mental health clinicians, covering employee family members or offering other specialty care areas such as dental. The employer contributes a monthly per-employee stipend – as little as $20 per employee per month – which can cover the employee's care through Sesame. In turn, employees receive unlimited telehealth benefits, including primary care, urgent/sick visits, prescription refill appointments – and access to a myriad of in-person services.

Sesame For Employers also includes complete access to SesameRx, the Sesame mail-order pharmacy, that includes 200 FDA-approved medications, all for $5 and all shipped with two-day free shipping.

ABOUT SESAME

For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and with no health insurance required. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 nationwide. SesameRx, the company's mail-order pharmacy offering, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free.

CONTACTS:

Liz Murphy

Liz.Murphy@SesameCare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame