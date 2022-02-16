McDonald's® USA and 23XI Racing Drop Racewear Collection

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the opening race, McDonald's and 23XI Racing are revving up the season with a new apparel line of racing merch that fans will speed to get their hands on. The co-branded, limited-edition racewear collection will be available for purchase starting Feb. 18 on the 23XI Shop powered by Fanatics.

McDonald’s and 23XI combine streetwear and racing for their first-ever merch collection, with 10 uniquely curated pieces for fans to mix and match and show off their style. (PRNewswire)

McDonald's and 23XI combine streetwear and racing for their first-ever merch collection, with 10 uniquely curated pieces for fans to mix and match and show off their style, including a custom bomber jacket, limited edition t-shirts, basketball shorts and tearaway snap up pants. All proceeds will benefit the 23XI Speed Institute, 23XI Racing's educational and professional development program focused on DEI efforts in the motorsports industry.

"For years, racing culture has had a presence in streetwear culture. Growing up, I remember how cool it was to rock a racing jacket with all the different patches and designs, so I was more than happy to model this collection," said 23XI driver Bubba Wallace. "My favorite piece is the bomber jacket—I love how authentic it looks and it has a unique McDonald's feature that I know fry enthusiasts, like me, will be particularly excited about."

"We're thrilled to bring our sports fans a streetwear collection they will want to wear and show off," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "Through our partnership with Bubba Wallace and 23XI, we've set out to broaden the racing fanbase and change the culture of what is typically seen in the racing world. This collection is one way we're connecting to our fans, and we can't wait to see their excitement when the merch drops this Friday."

T-shirts will be available in size small through 3XL for $29.99. Jackets, pants, hats, and hoodies will be available in size small through 2XL, with prices starting at $29.99. Slides ranging from small through XL will be available at $29.99.

This launch comes on the heels of McDonald's announcing their partnership expansion with 23XI Racing this season through their presence with Bubba Wallace across more races as well as the addition of Kurt Busch.

The full collection will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 18 only on the 23XI Shop powered by Fanatics.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expands to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

