LIV GOLF INVESTMENTS APPOINTS FORMER VIACOM EXECUTIVE KERRY TAYLOR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Golf Investments today announced the appointment of Kerry Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer, the latest addition to the high-profile C-Suite. Also joining the commercial arm of the business in a leadership role is Ross Antrobus as Head of Research & Analytics.

Taylor joins LIV Golf Investments after serving as the Executive Vice President of entertainment brands for Viacom CBS International. In that role, Taylor had oversight of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET in 180 markets outside of the US with lead responsibility for managing programming and content development. Taylor is credited with reinventing the MTV international brand positioning, developing a successful global franchise strategy, and commissioning content that led to a series of successes around the world. In her new position, Taylor will oversee LIV Golf's brand and marketing efforts globally as well as the company's Communications, Digital, Research & Analytics, Membership and Loyalty, and Event Marketing departments.

"I have spent my entire career building successful global brands at scale, so I am really looking forward to this next chapter and bringing my experience to LIV Golf," said Taylor. "There is so much opportunity with this new platform as we look to create successful entertainment content franchises, market international events, and engage audiences across the world."

Antrobus joins the LIV Golf team from The English Football Association where he worked as Head of Behavioral Insights & Business Analytics. Under his leadership, The FA became a bellwether in many research and analytic disciplines ultimately informing business decisions that would drive an increase in participation and revenue for the governing body. In his new role with LIV Golf, Antrobus will deploy a variety of tools to analyze fan segmentation, insight-led customer acquisition and engagement and retention programs, commercial insights to support the growth of sponsorship and media rights efforts, and event data to improve the fan journey and commercial opportunities.

"Understanding consumers should be at the heart of every brand's decision making," said Antrobus. "I will set out to do just that and in turn help promote the brand to current and prospective commercial partners and broadcasters by demonstrating the reach and value of LIV Golf to worldwide audiences."

Both Taylor and Antrobus will be based in the London, UK office and will transition into their new roles on March 1. Taylor will report into Chief Commercial Officer, Sean Bratches and Antrobus will report into Taylor.

"The experience and expertise that Kerry and Ross bring to the organization are unparalleled. We are making a commitment to hire the absolute best global talent in every department, and these new hires will be instrumental to our success as we grow LIV Golf into a premier global golf platform," said Bratches.

Additional leadership announcements are forthcoming.

About LIV Golf Investments

LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, with Asian offices to follow. Its purpose is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a global scale to help unlock the sport's untapped potential. Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf Investments. PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

View original content:

SOURCE LIV Golf Investments