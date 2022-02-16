InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring System (RVS-151)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hand hygiene compliance monitoring system for use in various food service operations," said an inventor, from Redlands, Calif., "so I invented the HANDS WASHED SENSOR. My design provides an immediate way to show whether or not proper hand sanitizing practices are being followed throughout the course of every employee's work shift."

The invention provides a visual indication to ensure proper hand sanitation for workers in food service operations. In doing so, it improves sanitary conditions and it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also allows employees to easily correct any non-compliance. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial eating and drinking establishments and other food service operations.

