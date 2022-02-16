FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S BARNEY BARNETT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FREE ENTERPRISE AMONG BEST IN THE WORLD

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise placed 35th best among Global Online MBA programs, and ranked a Tier One program in the North American MBA Rankings, according to CEO Magazine, in their 2022 Global MBA Rankings, which were released today.

The Global rankings drew information from business schools across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and ranked data from 180 schools, offering 347 different programs in 27 countries (98 online, 92 Executive MBA, and 157 full-time and part-time MBA programs). CEO Magazine is based in London.

"We stay on top of the latest global business trends, and upgrade our curriculum accordingly," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern College. "We prepare our students not just for the rigors of today's business world, but we teach them the skills to succeed in tomorrow's business environment."

A year ago, the Barnett School ranked 40th globally in the online MBA ranking. This year, FSC improves to 35th overall, and is the 12th highest US-based institution on the list.

Using a ranking system entirely geared and weighted towards fact-based criteria, CEO Magazine aims to cut through the noise and provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review.

Integrating classroom learning with practical, real-world business experience, Florida Southern College students develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's global marketplace. Students can earn an MBA in 12 to 24 months.

"Having C-level executives recognize our program verifies the great education we provide," said Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "This leads to great employment and internship opportunities for our students."

This academic year alone, FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise has been lauded as a premier program by top publications, including U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and Poets&Quants. Accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is a mark of excellence in business education, earned by less than five percent of the world's business programs.

The complete CEO Magazine 2022 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed in the latest edition of CEO Magazine, or on the magazine's website. The website rankings can be found here: http://bit.ly/CEOMagRankings2022

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

