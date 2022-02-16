Euclid Launches Three New Admixtures at World of Concrete

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, announced the launch of three new concrete admixtures at this year's World of Concrete—the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals.

The following high-performance admixtures were developed to respond to the rapidly evolving needs of construction and concrete professionals:

EUCOSHIELD™

An integral finishing admixture, EUCOSHIELD is a ready-to-use liquid admixture designed to be used as an integral finishing aid that prevents rapid moisture loss from the concrete surface by binding the internal water in the pore structure. It is especially effective when concreting operations must be performed in direct sun, wind, high temperatures or low relative humidity. EUCOSHIELD can also be used to reduce excessive bleeding and segregation of concrete or mortar. Containing no added chlorides or chemicals known to promote the corrosion of steel, EUCOSHIELD is compatible with most other admixtures commonly used in concrete, including air entraining admixtures, polycarboxylate-based HRWR admixtures (superplasticizers), conventional water reducers and retarders.

EUCON ECO-STRENGTH™

A strength-enhancing admixture, EUCON Eco-Strength improves both early- and late-age strength development in concrete. Based on a highly engineered admixture technology that facilitates cement hydration, EUCON Eco-Strength enhances strength development and allows for sustainable construction practices to be achieved through possible total cementitious content reduction. Maintaining compressive strength development equivalent to that of a reference mix containing more cementitious is important in all construction projects requiring CO2 emissions and total embodied energy reduction. EUCON Eco-Strength is particularly effective where heat is present while curing, allowing earlier stripping of forms or restoring the serviceability of concrete repairs.

EUCON® AM-10L

A liquid integral crystalline waterproofing admixture, Eucon AM-10L is formulated to interact with concrete capillary pore structures to provide a system that greatly reduces the permeability of concrete through the formation of tiny crystals that block the pores. It can also seal microscopic cracks and work in tandem with other products like sealers to create a structural waterproofing system. EUCON AM-10L can be used in both above- and below-grade applications.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

