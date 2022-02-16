DCH Health System Meets CMS Conditions of Participation with Real-time Alerting from Secure Exchange Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions announced that DCH Health System, a leading health system serving the Alabama market with quality and compassionate care, has deployed SES Notify to deliver critical real-time patient admission and discharge alerts to primary care providers and long-term care facilities across Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. DCH Health System includes DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center, and Fayette Medical Center. Community primary care physicians throughout Western Alabama are receiving near real-time notifications from DCH Health System, enabling rapid scheduling of patient follow-up appointments and review of their discharge status.

Under the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule, in effect since May 1, 2021, Medicare and Medicaid participating hospitals and health systems must alert each of their patient's primary care providers of an acute health event, such as an emergency room admission, discharge, transfer, or encounter.

Electronic ADT patient notifications are proven to enable better care transitions between settings based on real-time information about the patient that helps to inform decision-making, improve patient engagement, and support care team interventions. Preventable hospital readmissions are a quality measure that is consistently evaluated and hospitals with higher rates of avoidable readmissions are subject to financial penalties. Adding SES Notify to the DCH Health System electronic health record workflow improves provider communications in an industry-standard and scalable way and meets the Conditions of Participation rule while supporting the health systems' Readmissions Reduction Program goals.

"DCH Health System takes its healthcare leadership role very seriously, and we are deeply committed to our mission of improving the wellness of our patient population. As a not-for-profit health system, controlling costs is essential for us to meet the healthcare requirements of the Alabama community," stated Bryan Kindred, President and CEO, DCH Health System. "SES Notify enables greater patient visibility and provider engagement to positively impact population health while reducing preventable hospital readmissions and satisfying an important compliance requirement."

"We have a long-standing collaborative relationship with DCH Health System and are excited to support this initiative," said Michele Darnell, President, Secure Exchange Solutions. "By leveraging SES Notify and Direct messaging, DCH ensures that the right information is delivered to providers at the right time in their workflow, improving the quality and timeliness of care across the healthcare continuum."

About DCH Health System

DCH Health System is a public, not-for-profit health system located in West Alabama. For nearly 100 years, DCH has provided quality health care to the people of West Alabama. DCH Health System includes DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center, and Fayette Medical Center. For more about DCH, visit https://www.dchsystem.com.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans, and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

