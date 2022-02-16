Citadel and Citadel Securities Partner with Correlation One to Increase Diversity in Data Engineering Workforce New DS4A / Data Engineering training program will create job-ready data engineering professionals from communities historically underrepresented in technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One, a data analytics training and assessments technology company, today announced a partnership with Citadel and Citadel Securities to expand the company's Data Science for All (DS4A) initiative.

Correlation One, a data analytics training and assessments technology company, is an innovative leader in building initiatives to diversify the modern data workforce.

Through fully funded fellowships, DS4A provides free data analytics training for talented individuals from historically underrepresented communities. DS4A Fellows receive relevant, hands-on training from world class professors, professional development from industry-leading Mentors and career services support to help them start their careers in data science.

With leadership funding from Citadel and Citadel Securities, the company is launching a new DS4A / Data Engineering track, which will provide intensive skills-based training that positions participants to pursue the growing number of career opportunities in data engineering. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , strong job growth is anticipated within the overall data science field at a rate of 27.9% through 2026. Data engineers specifically – as the essential technologists required to collect, prepare, and store data for analytical or operational uses – are increasingly critical to overall business performance and success throughout the global economy.

"The ability to harness the power of data is of great importance to our country's competitiveness and future success," said Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel. "Data Science for All empowers diverse students and early-career professionals with the skills needed to pursue successful careers in data engineering and contribute to the prosperity of America. It means a lot to me to see these students succeed and have more opportunity to better our society."

The inaugural DS4A / Data Engineering cohort will train 100 Fellows with courses led by world-class teachers and teaching assistants who have trained at renowned university data programs. Fellows admitted to the 17-week course will have a minimum of 1-2 years of professional experience (or equivalent) or may be exceptional graduate-level and upper-division undergraduate talent in software engineering or related fields.

In addition, select Citadel and Citadel Securities employees will serve as Mentors to Fellows in the program. These connections will give Fellows enhanced insight into data engineering careers in finance and will help build their professional networks.

"We're grateful to Citadel and Citadel Securities for supporting the expansion of DS4A with our new data engineering track," said Sham Mustafa and Rasheed Sabar, Correlation One Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. "Since we launched Correlation One, the firms have been committed partners in our work to tackle a critical social and business need – a shortage of diverse talent in data science fields. Thanks to forward-thinking partners like Citadel and Citadel Securities, we're now on track to train over 10,000 data professionals from diverse backgrounds in the next three years, all at no financial cost to the participants themselves."

The new program launches in March 2022 and represents a noteworthy expansion of Correlation One's offerings. The New York-based company is an innovative leader in building initiatives to diversify the modern data workforce and to remove barriers of access to the jobs of tomorrow for historically underrepresented groups, such as Women, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, veterans and refugees.

To date, Correlation One DS4A initiatives have received a combined 75,000 applicants and graduated over 2,500 Fellows.

Additional information about DS4A / Data Engineering can be found here .



