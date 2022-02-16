Choice Hotels International Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

"The past year was truly remarkable for Choice Hotels, as we have positioned the company to benefit from the acceleration of consumer trends that favor leisure travel, limited-service hotels and longer stay occasions," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "The deliberate investments in our brands and our franchisee pricing optimization and merchandizing tools enabled us to capture more share of consumer demand and emerge as a stronger company than we were two years ago. We believe the foundation we have established for sustained growth, combined with our increased earnings power and strong financial health, will allow us to continue to capitalize on growth opportunities and drive our performance to new levels in the years to come."

Highlights of fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results include (note that RevPAR and financial metrics are compared to 20191):

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth increased by 2.2% for full-year 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding full-year 2021 guidance by 120 basis points and outperforming the total industry by 19 percentage points.

Fourth quarter domestic systemwide RevPAR growth increased 13.9%, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by an increase in average daily rate (ADR) of 9.5% and a 210-basis-point increase in occupancy levels versus fourth quarter 2019. RevPAR growth surpassed 2019 levels for the last seven months of 2021, a trend that has continued in the first quarter of 2022.

The company's domestic effective royalty rate for full-year 2021 increased 7 basis points over the prior year to 5.01% and reached 5.04% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company continues to successfully execute its strategy of growing its more revenue intense brands with new units entering the Choice Hotels' system in 2021 driving, on average, twice the revenue as units exiting the system.

The company awarded 528 domestic franchise agreements in 2021, a 24% increase compared to the prior year. Of the total agreements awarded in 2021, 83% were for the company's upscale, midscale and extended-stay brands. For full-year 2021, the company's domestic franchise agreements for conversion and new construction hotels increased by 17% and by 39%, respectively, compared to the same period of 2020.

Net income was $64.1 million for fourth quarter and reached a company record of $289 million for full-year 2021, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 and $5.15 , respectively.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full-year 2021 reached a company record of $403.6 million , an 8% increase from the same period of 2019, exceeding the top end of the company's full-year 2021 guidance by nearly $17 million . Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $95.5 million, a 14% increase from the fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for full-year 2021 reached a company record of 74.7%, a 520-basis-point increase from the same period of 2019.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 adjusted diluted EPS was $0.99 and $4.29 , respectively.

During full-year 2021, the company returned $38.4 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases and announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend rate beginning in January 2022 .

RevPAR Performance Trends

Domestic systemwide RevPAR outperformed the respective chain scales in which the company competes by 680 basis points for full-year 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

Choice Hotels' overall portfolio achieved RevPAR index gains versus local competitors of 450 basis points for full-year 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by both ADR and occupancy index gains. All of the company's brands achieved RevPAR index share gains versus local competition for full-year 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's overall midscale portfolio has surpassed 2019 RevPAR levels since June 2021 and achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 12.3% in fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, driven primarily by a 10.1% increase in ADR. In fourth quarter 2021, the Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide RevPAR growth outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by 870 basis points compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's extended-stay portfolio has consistently exceeded 2019 RevPAR levels since April 2021 and achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 24.7% in fourth quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019. The WoodSpring Suites brand achieved RevPAR growth of nearly 30% in fourth quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of nearly 79% and a 16.6% increase in ADR.

The company's upscale portfolio continued to achieve domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus its competitors for full-year 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, with the Cambria Hotels brand achieving gains of over 12 percentage points for full-year 2021.

Additional details for the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results are as follows:

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.1 billion for full-year 2021, a 4% decrease compared to the same period of 2019, and $284.6 million in fourth quarter 2021, a 6% increase compared to the same period of 2019.

Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees increased 1% to $540.5 million for full-year 2021 compared to full-year 2019, and increased 8% to $140.2 million for fourth quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

Full-year 2021 domestic royalties totaled $382.4 million , a 4% increase from the same period of 2019, and $93.6 million for fourth quarter 2021, a 14% increase compared to the same period of 2019.

Procurement services revenues increased 2% to $14.1 million for fourth quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.

Development

The company awarded 239 domestic franchise agreements in fourth quarter 2021, a 23% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. The company's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased by 58% for fourth quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.

The company's extended-stay portfolio continued its rapid expansion, reaching 474 domestic hotels as of December 31, 2021 , a 6% increase since December 31, 2020 , with the domestic pipeline reaching over 340 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. For full-year 2021, the company's extended stay domestic franchise agreements increased by 27%, compared to the same period in 2020.

The company continued to grow the number of domestic hotels within the Comfort brand family by 1.2% from December 31, 2020 and executed the highest number of conversion hotel openings since 2013. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the brand's domestic franchise agreements increased by 25% and doubled for new construction hotels, compared to the same period of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021 , the number of domestic units in the company's upscale portfolio expanded by 13% since December 31, 2020 , driven by an increase in unit count for both the Cambria Hotels brand and Ascend Hotel Collection. This unit growth excludes the impact from the termination of the company's relationship with AMResorts® following its acquisition and exit from the Ascend Hotel Collection's portfolio of 17 AMResorts®-branded properties in fourth quarter 2021. For fourth quarter 2021, the company's upscale domestic franchise agreements increased by 86%, compared to the prior year.

The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of December 31, 2021 , decreased 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively, from December 31, 2020 . Excluding the impact of 17 AMResorts®-branded properties and the company exiting 41 underperforming assets from the portfolio in fourth quarter 2021, the company's domestic upscale, midscale and extended-stay segments reported a 1.6% increase in units since December 31, 2020 .

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, as of December 31, 2021 , increased 2% to nearly 880 hotels from third quarter 2021, representing over 75,000 rooms.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company further strengthened its liquidity position at year-end 2021 and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements and significant free cash flow. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility nearly doubled to $1.1 billion, compared to December 31, 2019. The company generated cash flow from operations of $383.7 million for full-year 2021 and $138.5 million for fourth quarter 2021, increasing 42% and 74%, respectively, from the same periods of 2019.

Shareholder Returns

During full-year 2021, the company paid cash dividends totaling $25 million. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company's board of directors announced a 6% increase to the annual dividend rate to $0.2375 per common share outstanding effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022. The company expects to pay dividends totaling $53 million during 2022.

During full-year 2021, the company repurchased $13.4 million of common stock under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of January 31, 2022, the company had 3.3 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

In January 2022, the company returned $17.6 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook

While the company exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels for RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2021, the continued precise recovery trends for full-year 2022 are still somewhat uncertain.

For full-year 2022, the company expects to drive continued growth in RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA, compared to full-year 2021, including incremental investments that are expected to accelerate long-term growth in 2023 and beyond.

The company's domestic effective royalty rate is expected to increase in the mid-single digits for full-year 2022, as compared to full-year 2021.

The company's outlook reflects its estimates based on the best information available at this time.

Conference Call

Choice Hotels International will conduct a conference call on, February 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. The dial-in number to listen to the call domestically is (888) 349-0087 and the number for international participants is (412) 317-5259. A live webcast and accompanying materials will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/ and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, the company's liquidity, the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, continuation, resurgence or worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to new strains or variants; the rate and pace of vaccination in the broader population; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment rates, consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively in the U.S. travel market; the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the performance of our brands and categories in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruption; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; cyber security and data breach risks, including ransomware attacks; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas currently most affected by COVID-19; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, SG&A, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, debt-restructuring costs, tax credits related to the rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables, expenses associated with legal claims and gains/losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities, as well as an office building leased to a third-party to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Margin: Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

1 2019 comparison data is shown in some cases for comparable prior year periods for context in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic toward the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)





































































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,











Variance









Variance



2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 97,612

$ 63,151

$ 34,461

55 %

$ 397,218

$ 263,308

$ 133,910

51 % Initial franchise and relicensing fees

7,438

5,875

1,563

27 %

26,342

25,906

436

2 % Procurement services

14,100

10,633

3,467

33 %

50,393

45,242

5,151

11 % Marketing and reservation system

144,463

105,365

39,098

37 %

528,843

402,568

126,275

31 % Owned hotels

13,109

4,437

8,672

195 %

37,833

20,168

17,665

88 % Other

7,916

3,932

3,984

101 %

28,669

16,880

11,789

70 % Total revenues

284,638

193,393

91,245

47 %

1,069,298

774,072

295,226

38 %

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

45,776

44,812

964

2 %

145,623

148,910

(3,287)

(2) % Depreciation and amortization

6,296

6,522

(226)

(3) %

24,773

25,831

(1,058)

(4) % Marketing and reservation system

117,272

113,283

3,989

4 %

444,946

446,847

(1,901)

0 % Owned hotels

8,220

3,244

4,976

153 %

24,754

16,066

8,688

54 % Total operating expenses

177,564

167,861

9,703

6 %

640,096

637,654

2,442

0 %

































Loss on sale of business & assets, and

impairments, net

(269)

(9,235)

8,966

(97) %

(269)

(14,751)

14,482

(98) %

































Operating income

106,805

16,297

90,508

555 %

428,933

121,667

307,266

253 %

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

11,574

11,875

(301)

(3) %

46,680

49,028

(2,348)

(5) % Interest income

(1,264)

(1,411)

147

(10) %

(4,981)

(7,688)

2,707

(35) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

NM

—

16,565

(16,565)

(100) % Other gains

(2,228)

(3,675)

1,447

(39) %

(5,134)

(4,533)

(601)

13 % Equity in net loss of affiliates

14,384

8,117

6,267

77 %

15,876

15,289

587

4 % Total other income and expenses, net

22,466

14,906

7,560

51 %

52,441

68,661

(16,220)

(24) %

































Income before income taxes

84,339

1,391

82,948

5963 %

376,492

53,006

323,486

610 % Income tax expense (benefit)

20,256

(6,474)

26,730

(413) %

87,535

(22,381)

109,916

(491) % Net income

$ 64,083

$ 7,865

$ 56,218

715 %

$ 288,957

$ 75,387

$ 213,570

283 %

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.15

$ 0.14

$ 1.01

721 %

$ 5.20

$ 1.36

$ 3.84

282 %

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.14

$ 0.14

$ 1.00

714 %

$ 5.15

$ 1.35

$ 3.80

282 %

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)





























(In thousands)



December 31,

December 31,









2021

2020















ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 511,605

$ 234,779 Accounts receivable, net



153,147

149,921 Other current assets



96,909

48,214

Total current assets



761,661

432,914















Property and equipment, net



377,367

334,901 Intangible assets, net



312,389

303,725 Goodwill



159,196

159,196 Notes receivable, net of allowances



66,451

95,785 Investments in affiliates



27,967

57,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets



34,183

17,688 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value



33,946

29,104 Other assets



158,664

156,141



















Total assets



$ 1,931,824

$ 1,587,333















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)























Accounts payable



$ 81,169

$ 83,329 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



104,472

78,920 Deferred revenue



81,538

50,290 Liability for guest loyalty program



86,765

43,308 Current portion of long-term debt



216,351

—

Total current liabilities



570,295

255,847











Long-term debt



844,123

1,058,738 Deferred revenue



105,785

122,406 Liability for guest loyalty program



41,785

77,071 Operating lease liabilities



35,492

12,739 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations



38,690

33,756 Other liabilities



29,772

32,528















Total liabilities



1,665,942

1,593,085

















Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



265,882

(5,752)



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)



$ 1,931,824

$ 1,587,333

















Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)





























(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 288,957

$ 75,387 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24,773

25,831 Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 25,721

22,625 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 13,222

11,310 Impairment of long-lived assets 282

14,751 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of assets, net 530

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

16,565 Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 35,731

9,690 Non-cash interest, investment, and affiliate income (13,509)

(6,723) Deferred income taxes (1,006)

(44,826) Equity in net losses from affiliates, less distributions received 23,985

15,439 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (38,230)

(36,479) Change in working capital and other, net of acquisition 23,240

6,491 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 383,696

110,061







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investment in property and equipment (74,294)

(33,603) Investment in intangible assets (3,573)

(1,359) Proceeds from sales of assets 6,119

— Proceeds from sale of tax credits for rehabilitation of historic building —

9,197 Contributions to investments in affiliates (2,778)

(5,454) Distributions and sales proceeds from investments in affiliates 15,554

10,798 Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (1,705)

(2,562) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 2,609

2,478 Issuance of notes receivable (20,133)

(9,845) Collections of notes receivable 213

6,494 Other items, net (938)

(623) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (78,926)

(24,479)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net (repayments) borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities —

(18,480) Proceeds from issuance of Term Loan —

249,500 Proceeds from issuance of 2020 Senior Notes —

447,723 Principal payments on long-term debt —

(473,857) Payments to extinguish long-term debt —

(14,347) Debt issuance costs (365)

(4,620) Purchases of treasury stock (13,365)

(55,450) Dividends paid (25,044)

(25,274) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,054

10,203 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (27,720)

115,398







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 277,050

200,980 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (224)

33 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,779

33,766







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 511,605

$ 234,779

































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)







































For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Change

Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1) $ 98.22

60.1 %

$ 59.05

$ 83.72

46.1 %

$ 38.58

17.3 %

1,400 bps

53.1 % Sleep 86.55

58.7 %

50.85

75.92

46.2 %

35.08

14.0 %

1,250 bps

45.0 % Quality 83.88

53.5 %

44.84

72.13

41.8 %

30.16

16.3 %

1,170 bps

48.7 % Clarion(2) 88.09

43.1 %

38.00

73.37

32.9 %

24.12

20.1 %

1,020 bps

57.5 % Econo Lodge 68.08

50.1 %

34.09

59.12

40.9 %

24.16

15.2 %

920 bps

41.1 % Rodeway 68.04

50.9 %

34.64

59.48

43.6 %

25.94

14.4 %

730 bps

33.5 % WoodSpring Suites 51.61

81.1 %

41.85

46.16

71.5 %

33.01

11.8 %

960 bps

26.8 % MainStay 80.25

62.1 %

49.80

77.10

55.4 %

42.69

4.1 %

670 bps

16.7 % Suburban 55.41

70.0 %

38.81

51.44

63.6 %

32.72

7.7 %

640 bps

18.6 % Cambria Hotels 132.48

56.2 %

74.47

112.30

38.2 %

42.87

18.0 %

1,800 bps

73.7 % Ascend Hotel Collection 138.02

53.7 %

74.14

116.51

43.4 %

50.59

18.5 %

1,030 bps

46.6 %





































Total $ 84.04

57.4 %

$ 48.21

$ 71.63

45.6 %

$ 32.69

17.3 %

1,180 bps

47.5 %

























































































































































For the Three Months December 31, 2021

For the Three Months December 31, 2020

Change

Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1) $ 99.68

58.2 %

$ 58.02

$ 79.26

45.6 %

$ 36.18

25.8 %

1,260 bps

60.4 % Sleep 87.05

56.4 %

49.06

71.55

45.3 %

32.42

21.7 %

1,110 bps

51.3 % Quality 83.70

50.2 %

42.05

68.77

41.1 %

28.24

21.7 %

910 bps

48.9 % Clarion(2) 88.66

41.1 %

36.44

68.86

31.5 %

21.71

28.8 %

960 bps

67.8 % Econo Lodge 67.19

46.8 %

31.46

57.44

40.0 %

22.95

17.0 %

680 bps

37.1 % Rodeway 67.49

47.5 %

32.09

57.34

42.5 %

24.38

17.7 %

500 bps

31.6 % WoodSpring Suites 54.01

78.7 %

42.50

46.20

70.1 %

32.37

16.9 %

860 bps

31.3 % MainStay 81.48

59.9 %

48.78

76.30

56.3 %

42.94

6.8 %

360 bps

13.6 % Suburban 58.40

65.8 %

38.42

49.37

63.4 %

31.28

18.3 %

240 bps

22.8 % Cambria Hotels 140.35

59.5 %

83.48

99.50

37.7 %

37.50

41.1 %

2,180 bps

122.6 % Ascend Hotel Collection 137.14

51.7 %

70.85

105.69

42.2 %

44.60

29.8 %

950 bps

58.9 %





































Total $ 85.11

54.9 %

$ 46.73

$ 68.37

44.9 %

$ 30.71

24.5 %

1,000 bps

52.2 %





































Effective Royalty Rate











































































For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended























12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020



















































System-wide(3) 5.04 %

4.98 %

5.01 %

4.94 %



























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories







































Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM(1) (UNAUDITED)







































For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Change

Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(2) $ 98.22

60.1 %

$ 59.05

$ 95.84

62.2 %

$ 59.65

2.5 %

(210) bps

(1.0) % Sleep 86.55

58.7 %

50.85

85.28

61.1 %

52.09

1.5 %

(240) bps

(2.4) % Quality 83.88

53.5 %

44.84

80.11

54.1 %

43.33

4.7 %

(60) bps

3.5 % Clarion(3) 88.09

43.1 %

38.00

84.73

49.5 %

41.90

4.0 %

(640) bps

(9.3) % Econo Lodge 68.08

50.1 %

34.09

63.75

47.7 %

30.43

6.8 %

240 bps

12.0 % Rodeway 68.04

50.9 %

34.64

64.25

49.0 %

31.48

5.9 %

190 bps

10.0 % WoodSpring Suites 51.61

81.1 %

41.85

47.10

75.3 %

35.46

9.6 %

580 bps

18.0 % MainStay 80.25

62.1 %

49.80

84.85

64.0 %

54.32

(5.4) %

(190) bps

(8.3) % Suburban 55.41

70.0 %

38.81

57.25

66.9 %

38.30

(3.2) %

310 bps

1.3 % Cambria Hotels 132.48

56.2 %

74.47

145.45

67.5 %

98.12

(8.9) %

(1,130) bps

(24.1) % Ascend Hotel Collection 138.02

53.7 %

74.14

125.16

61.2 %

76.57

10.3 %

(750) bps

(3.2) %





































Total $ 84.04

57.4 %

$ 48.21

$ 81.83

57.7 %

$ 47.18

2.7 %

(30) bps

2.2 %

























































































































































For the Three Months December 31, 2021

For the Three Months December 31, 2019

Change

Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(2) $ 99.68

58.2 %

$ 58.02

$ 90.72

57.3 %

$ 51.96

9.9 %

90 bps

11.7 % Sleep 87.05

56.4 %

49.06

81.19

55.5 %

45.06

7.2 %

90 bps

8.9 % Quality 83.70

50.2 %

42.05

75.35

48.8 %

36.78

11.1 %

140 bps

14.3 % Clarion(3) 88.66

41.1 %

36.44

79.29

43.9 %

34.80

11.8 %

(280) bps

4.7 % Econo Lodge 67.19

46.8 %

31.46

60.30

43.7 %

26.32

11.4 %

310 bps

19.5 % Rodeway 67.49

47.5 %

32.09

60.73

44.9 %

27.25

11.1 %

260 bps

17.8 % WoodSpring Suites 54.01

78.7 %

42.50

46.34

70.7 %

32.78

16.6 %

800 bps

29.7 % MainStay 81.48

59.9 %

48.78

80.08

59.0 %

47.21

1.7 %

90 bps

3.3 % Suburban 58.40

65.8 %

38.42

53.70

61.3 %

32.93

8.8 %

450 bps

16.7 % Cambria Hotels 140.35

59.5 %

83.48

146.52

62.1 %

91.05

(4.2) %

(260) bps

(8.3) % Ascend Hotel Collection 137.14

51.7 %

70.85

120.31

56.7 %

68.25

14.0 %

(500) bps

3.8 %





































Total $ 85.11

54.9 %

$ 46.73

$ 77.73

52.8 %

$ 41.04

9.5 %

210 bps

13.9 %





































Effective Royalty Rate











































































For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended























12/31/2021

12/31/2019

12/31/2021

12/31/2019



















































System-wide(4) 5.04 %

4.91 %

5.01 %

4.86 %

























(1) In response to partial hotel closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company revised its calculation of Occupancy to be reflective of full room availability. Additionally, the Company also made minor revisions to its ADR calculations, with respect to complimentary rooms. The revised 2019 ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR are reflected in the table above. (2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites (3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe (4) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





























Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)









































































































December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Variance





































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%

































Comfort(1)

1,668

131,302

1,648

129,711

20

1,591

1.2 %

1.2 % Sleep

414

29,194

408

28,790

6

404

1.5 %

1.4 % Quality

1,652

123,549

1,697

128,807

(45)

(5,258)

(2.7) %

(4.1) % Clarion(2)

189

21,837

183

22,072

6

(235)

3.3 %

(1.1) % Econo Lodge

734

44,107

777

47,023

(43)

(2,916)

(5.5) %

(6.2) % Rodeway

528

30,275

559

31,828

(31)

(1,553)

(5.5) %

(4.9) % WoodSpring Suites

302

36,374

291

35,020

11

1,354

3.8 %

3.9 % MainStay

101

6,994

90

6,374

11

620

12.2 %

9.7 % Suburban

71

6,395

66

6,470

5

(75)

7.6 %

(1.2) % Cambria Hotels

57

7,869

54

7,697

3

172

5.6 %

2.2 % Ascend Hotel Collection

204

21,286

194

20,890

10

396

5.2 %

1.9 %

































Domestic Franchises(3)

5,920

459,182

5,967

464,682

(47)

(5,500)

(0.8) %

(1.2) %

































International Franchises

1,110

120,564

1,180

133,295

(70)

(12,731)

(5.9) %

(9.6) %

































Total Franchises

7,030

579,746

7,147

597,977

(117)

(18,231)

(1.6) %

(3.0) %

































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites















(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe















(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





































































Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







































REVENUES, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES







(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

























2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total Revenues

$ 284,638

$ 193,393

$ 1,069,298

$ 774,072

Adjustments:

















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(144,463)

(105,365)

(528,843)

(402,568)

Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 140,175

$ 88,028

$ 540,455

$ 371,504







































ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES











(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

























2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 45,776

$ 44,812

$ 145,623

$ 148,910

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(2,153)

(3,157)

(5,555)

(4,085)

Operational restructuring charges

(89)

(918)

(813)

(9,564)

Share-based compensation

(3,028)

(2,186)

(11,427)

(3,810)

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

(2,080)

(3,333)

(5,167)

(7,296)

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

(3,000)

(3,000)

(3,000)

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 38,426

$ 32,218

$ 119,661

$ 121,155



















ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS







(dollar amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 64,083

$ 7,865

$ 288,957

$ 75,387

Income tax expense (benefit)

20,256

(6,474)

87,535

(22,381)

Interest expense

11,574

11,875

46,680

49,028

Interest income

(1,264)

(1,411)

(4,981)

(7,688)

Other gains

(2,228)

(3,675)

(5,134)

(4,533)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

16,565

Equity in operating net (gain) loss of affiliates, net of impairments

(140)

1,854

3,408

9,026

Loss on sale of affiliates, business & assets, and impairments, net

14,793

15,498

12,737

21,014

Depreciation and amortization

6,296

6,522

24,773

25,831

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

2,153

3,157

5,555

4,085

Operational restructuring charges

89

918

813

9,564

Share-based compensation

3,028

2,186

11,427

3,810

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

2,080

3,333

5,167

7,296

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

3,000

3,000

3,000

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(27,191)

7,918

(83,897)

44,279

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

1,983

1,657

7,517

6,416 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 95,512

$ 54,223

$ 403,557

$ 240,699





















Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 140,175

$ 88,028

$ 540,455

$ 371,504





















Adjusted EBITDA margins

68.1 %

61.6 %

74.7 %

64.8 %















































































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 64,083

$ 7,865

$ 288,957

$ 75,387 Adjustments:

















Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

12,457

Loss on sale of affiliates, business & assets, and impairments, net

11,065

11,640

9,642

15,802

Operational restructuring charges

65

689

582

7,190

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

1,556

2,506

3,911

5,487

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

2,256

2,271

2,256

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(20,602)

6,554

(64,337)

35,167

Sale of tax credits on historical building

—

—

—

(1,857)

Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

(3,395)

—

(28,848) Adjusted Net Income

$ 56,167

$ 28,115

$ 241,026

$ 123,041







































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.14

$ 0.14

$ 5.15

$ 1.35 Adjustments:

















Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

0.22

Loss on sale of affiliates, business & assets, and impairments, net

0.19

0.21

0.17

0.29

Operational restructuring costs

—

0.01

0.01

0.13

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

0.03

0.04

0.07

0.10

Expenses associated with legal claims

—

0.04

0.04

0.04

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(0.37)

0.12

(1.15)

0.63

Sale of tax credits on historical building

—

—

—

(0.03)

Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

(0.06)

—

(0.52) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.99

$ 0.50

$ 4.29

$ 2.21

