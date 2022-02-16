BLACK HISTORY MONTH LEARNING GETS MODERN SPIN STARTING TODAY WITH PREMIERE OF NEW INSTAGRAM FILM EQUIANO.STORIES

THROUGH THE LENS OF A SMART PHONE AND AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT, STORY DEPICTS VIBRANT CHILDHOOD OF BOY BEFORE BEING ENSLAVED
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:19 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the award-winning filmmakers who brought more than 300 million views to Eva.Stories on Instagram, Stelo Stories' latest project launches today on Instagram. Equiano.Stories is a film that brings the influential 18th century memoir of Olaudah Equiano to life, only now through a smart phone and social media. The film was created in partnership with the DuSable Museum of African American History and will be told over the next 48 hours through hundreds of Instagram stories.

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9016651-equiano-stories-new-instagram-film-black-history-month/

"This is the day we have been working toward for more than two years," said Yvonne Chioma Mbanedo, executive and creator, Stelo Stories. "We created 'Equiano.Stories' to connect people with a new Black history narrative. And today it comes to life for the world to see—very intentionally during Black History Month."

Tune in today starting at 8 a.m. EST at @Equiano.Stories on Instagram to watch Equiano's story unfold over the course of the next 48 hours.

What if an African child in 1756 had Instagram when he was enslaved? “Equiano.Stories” gives a modern voice to an 18th century memoir. Stelo Stories, in collaboration with the DuSable Museum of African American History, the nation’s oldest independent Black history museum, announce the premier of “Equiano.Stories” exclusively on @Equiano.Stories on Feb. 16.
