ONE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE ADS OF THE BIG GAME LVI WASN'T SEEN ON TV, IT WAS SEEN IN THE SKY Gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino, mass communicates a clear message to Governor Newsom and Mayor Garcetti - unmask our kids.

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game Sunday, California gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino made a statement high above SoFi Stadium seen as far as 16 miles away. The sky message was intended for Gavin Newsom and Eric Garcetti and it was a simple one: "Unmask Our Kids - Trimino2022."

"If we can host over 70,000 people at an indoor stadium in LA, where it was obvious mask mandates were not enforced, there should be no doubt that we can formally lift the state of emergency and invite our kids back to the classroom on Monday without masks," said Trimino.

Trimino's position is reflective of a growing number of California parents fighting to end mask mandates for their children. Many agree his message is one of strength, freedom and empowerment for parents across the state and beyond.

Californian's took to social media with the hashtag #Trimino2022 to show their support for the Big Game ad. Political Reporter Anthony Cabassa went on Twitter and Instagram to report the bold statement made by Trimino.

However, Trimino wasn't the only one drawing attention to this controversial issue. The LA Times also printed an article paid for by concerned parents that looked to expose government mask hypocrisy. That ad went viral across all major social platforms, bringing awareness to what many consider to be a mask mandate double standard.

Anthony Trimino is the Founder and CEO of Traffik, one of California's most influential minority-owned ad agencies. Grandchild to Cuban grandparents, Anthony's family fled Cuba during Castro's revolution in hopes of a better life in California. It wasn't long enough after Anthony's grandparents arrived in California that they founded a small business in Los Angeles that still exists today. Raised with strong family values and the desire to build a better future, he started his first company 20 years ago and built that company into what Inc. Magazine named one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.

When not on the campaign trail, the LA native dedicates his time supporting frontline workers who lost their jobs due to vaccine non-compliance through his foundation, We Are Still Heroes.

