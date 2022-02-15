Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect San Francisco Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more San Francisco Bay Area-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection during the pandemic, Office Evolution has the perfect solution. As the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S., the brand is continuing to address this demand and helping small businesses and entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay Area by offering safe, coworking spaces close to home.

"Our members and franchise owners are all part of our Ohana – Hawaiian for family," said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and CEO of Office Evolution. "That means we collaborate, support and help each other every day. Small businesses in the area will benefit from our collaborative community of entrepreneurs who are looking for a space where they can connect and thrive."

Office Evolution's national network of locally operated locations has provided remote workers and business owners alike with access to affordable workspace close to home with flexible terms. These spaces are where innovation happens and business performance is enhanced. Businesses of all sizes are shifting their focus towards flexible workspaces to get out of the home while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"In an expensive market like the San Francisco Bay Area, it can be costly to find the perfect office space within budget and close to home," said Hemmeter. "With locations in Walnut Creek, Los Gatos, Concord, and Mill Valley, we offer small businesses in the area a range of options with affordable workspaces near where they live to help them grow and succeed."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day, Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/

