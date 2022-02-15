MGMA's 2021-2022 Board of Directors to Perpetuate Success and Empowerment in the Healthcare Industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is proud to announce its slate of 2021-2022 board members, including four new board members and a new board chair. Featuring 16 accomplished healthcare leaders and business experts, the diverse group is steeped with experience and equipped with skills that will provide strategic oversight to accelerate MGMA's innovation and growth. Both new and returning board members will help further MGMA's mission to serve members, customers and the healthcare community as a trusted partner by delivering insights, solutions and advocacy to achieve medical practice excellence.

MGMA extends gratitude to outgoing board chair, William "Bill" R. Hambsh, CPA, FACMPE, chief executive officer of North Florida Women's Care, for his dedicated service; and introduces Karen Marcelo, BSN, MBA, FACMPE, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care, Rolling Meadows, Ill., as the incoming board chair, effective immediately. MGMA also welcomes four new board members: Jason Craig, Gena Graves, Steve Quach, and Peter Valenzuela.

Marcelo comes from a clinical background, having served as a nurse in trauma, ICU, and cardiac cath. After receiving an MBA in health administration, Marcelo transitioned into a variety of administration roles, including practice administrator of primary care physician services, administrator of a university-based cancer center, executive director of an orthopedic practice and executive administrator of an internal medicine practice within a university setting. In addition, Marcelo has a spectrum of consulting experience, involving physician component billing compliance, revenue cycle management, and operational assessments and workflow improvement implementations.

"MGMA is committed to initiating change and driving results in the healthcare industry and the innovative vision of our board members is how we continue to achieve success," said Halee Fisher-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of MGMA. "Each 2021-2022 board member brings a diverse perspective and breadth of expertise that will propel MGMA forward on its pursuit to make the world a better place, and I'm eager to witness how these exceptional leaders will undoubtedly create positive change for the healthcare industry."

New members appointed to the MGMA Board of Directors:

Jason Craig , CMPE, regional chair, administration at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Wis. , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

Gena Graves, MA, VP Clinical Performance, Lumeris, Minneapolis, Minn. , to serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

Steve Quach , MD, chief executive officer, CarePoint, P.C., Greenwood Village, Colo. , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

Peter Valenzuela , MD, MBA, CMPE, chief medical officer, Mercy Medical Group, Gold River, Calif. , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

Changes to the MGMA Board include:

Karen Marcelo , BSN, MBA, FACMPE, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care, Rolling Meadows, Ill. , who previously served as MGMA board vice chair will serve as board chair.

Jeffrey W. Smith , CPA, CGMA, MBA, CMPE, chief executive officer of Piedmont HealthCare PA, Statesville, N.C. , who previously served as MGMA finance and audit chair will serve as vice chair.

William R. Hambsh , CPA, FACMPE, chief executive officer, North Florida Women's Care, Tallahassee, Fla. , will serve as MGMA immediate past board chair.

Eric D. Crockett , MBA, FACMPE, Regional Chair - Administration, assistant professor, Health Care systems Engineering, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. , who previously served as MGMA finance/audit vice chair will serve as finance/audit chair.

Jennifer "Nifty" Gosney, MBA, CPA, FACMPE, FACHE, CHFP, regional director, finance, Baylor Scott and White Health, Temple, Texas , who previously served as MGMA director will serve as finance/audit vice chair.

Returning MGMA Board members include:

Paul DeMuro , PhD, JD, MBA, FACMPE, FHFMA, CHC, CPA, attorney, Nossaman LLP, Austin, Texas .

Halee Fischer-Wright , MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, MGMA, Englewood, Colo.

Michael T. Funk , CMPE, FACHE, vice president, OCMO Humana Inc., Louisville, Ky.

Carrie Kozlowski , OT, MBA, chief operating officer and co-founder Upfront Healthcare Services, Chicago, Ill.

Michael O'Connell , MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, chief operating officer, Stanford University HealthCare Alliance, Newark, Calif.

Lola A. Osawe , Lt Col., MSC, DHA, FACHE, FACMPE, IHC IMA/Reserve Officer, Office of the Command Surgeon HQ Air Education & Training Command Air Education and Training Command, United States Air Force, Bear, Del.

Richard T. Schlosberg IV , MD, FAAP, pediatrician and chief administrative officer, ABCD Pediatrics, San Antonio, Texas .

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to mgma.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

