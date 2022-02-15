Kaon Interactive Launches the First Metaverse Collaboration Platform for B2B Sales: LiveShare ®

MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for B2B enterprise brands, has launched the first metaverse collaboration platform designed exclusively for B2B sales. LiveShare® changes the customer's role from observer to an active participant during virtual meetings by enabling real-time multi-user collaboration within Kaon's applications. The result is increased customer engagement, personalization, and knowledge transfer; resulting in better buying decisions, faster.

Stop Presenting. Start Collaborating.

Tailored specifically for B2B sales engagements, LiveShare was designed around the philosophy that hybrid and virtual meetings must actively involve all participants, rather than rely on passive screen sharing which results in low engagement and distraction.

Unlike video conferencing solutions (like Zoom, WebEx, Teams) which are used for screen sharing of sales presentations, LiveShare is a virtual collaboration platform that enables sellers and buyers to interact, share insights, and immerse themselves in interactive storytelling applications that accelerate buyer consensus.

LiveShare provides the ability for each session attendee to have autonomous control within a shared digital application so that they can engage and explore value propositions and solution details at their own pace. This allows prospects to self-diagnose challenges, bring real problems to the surface for sellers, while also providing the salesperson a path to close. "LiveShare encourages full engagement by everyone while still maintaining a level of guidance by the Sales host to communicate differentiated value and provide real-time contextual knowledge," says David Gould, Senior Product Manager at Kaon Interactive. "All this results in faster learning and consensus buy-in."

The focus on metaverse collaboration (a digital space where people can engage with others or explore on their own) was in anticipation of the need for distributed enterprise sales teams to transition to experiences that are calibrated for an era of digital-first remote selling. What's remarkable about LiveShare is that it brings everyone together in one collaborative session with a sales host, where some of the users can experience and explore the application in full virtual reality (from within a VR headset) while others can be using a browser on a PC, and yet others can be in-person together on a touch-screen or using a Microsoft Surface tablet or iPad Pro. They will all be collaborating together, across geographies, and from their individual roles and perspectives.

"The biggest engagement threat in virtual meetings is allowing attendees to unconsciously take the role of passive observer and subsequently tune out," says Kaon CEO and president, Gavin Finn. "Cognitive science has proven that engagement and active collaboration increases learning, which leads to more informed and enthusiastic buyers, independent of the venue."

In a recent study, Gartner noted that 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels by 2025. One of the greatest challenges for enterprise sales teams in a remote environment is keeping prospects engaged and paying attention. It was found that 67% of workers find it easier to be distracted during virtual meetings versus in-person. Communicating complex subjects that articulate the differentiated value in an enterprise environment requires both a set of visually engaging interactive applications and a robust platform built to create sustained economic value.

"The transition from presentation mode to collaboration and engagement is the most urgent challenge facing enterprise sales organizations," says Finn. "At Kaon, our technology and user experience innovations have created a paradigm shift in how complex selling and storytelling takes place in a virtual or hybrid environment."

LiveShare is currently in its Beta phase and is expected to become available to all Kaon Interactive clients in the first quarter of 2022 to elevate customer engagement within their prospect meetings, briefings, training, and events. To learn more about LiveShare visit kaon.com/product/liveshare .

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Both virtual and in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com .

