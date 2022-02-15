ISHLT Core Academies in Heart and Lung Transplantation Precede Annual Meeting in Boston

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Academies will be held on 26 April in Boston, the day before the 42nd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions, 27-30 April. The ISHLT Academies are standalone educational courses designed to improve and maintain the highest possible standards in the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease. Two full day courses are available in Boston: Core Competencies in Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation (HFTX) and Core Competencies Lung Transplantation (LTX). ISHLT Academies in Basic and Translational Science and Pulmonary Vascular Disease have been made available as online programs.

International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (PRNewsfoto/The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation) (PRNewswire)

HFTX and LTX Core Academies designed for junior faculty and trainees offered on 26 April

The HFTX Core Academy is chaired by Anique Ducharme, MD, MSC, of the Montréal Heart Institute in Montréal, QC Canada, and co-chaired by Alejandro M. Bertolotti, MD, of the Hospital Universitario Fundacion Favaloro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Yael Peled, MD, of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Sessions include relevant case presentations, focused lectures, and Q&A periods, and include presenters from more than five countries for an international perspective on treatment. Topics include management of heart failure patients, cardiogenic shock, pulmonary hypertension in heart failure, guiding principles for donor recipients, evaluating candidates, and much more. For the full program details and faculty, visit bit.ly/2022HFTXcore.

The LTX Core Academy is chaired by Cynthia Gries, MD, MSc, of Advent Health Transplant Institute in Orlando, FL USA, and co-chaired by Daniel Chambers, MBBS, MRCP, FRACP, MD, of The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, and Göran Dellgren, MD, PhD, of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Goteborg, Sweden. Sessions will feature focused presentations providing historical context, covering candidate selection, donor management and organ procurement, post-transplant management, and complications. For the full program details and faculty, visit bit.ly/2022LTXcore.

Core Academies courses are designed for trainees and professionals in the early stages of their careers, or for those interested in refreshing their knowledge with an update on the current state of the field. These programs were both created to help clinicians manage treatment efficiently and improve patient outcomes.

These in-person educational experiences include focused lectures, panel discussions, interactive question and answer periods, and case-based work with the goal of aligning clinical patient care with current best practices and the highest quality standards.

For more information about the Academies in Boston and to register, visit bit.ly/ISHLT2022academies.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation