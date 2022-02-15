Golden Grail Announces the Acquisition of Tickle Water, a Popular Children's Beverage Brand with Recent Heavy Retail Presence

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a leader in acquiring existing beverage brands through sound fiscal management today announced its acquisition of Tickle Water, www.drinkticklewater.com, an innovative, premium sparkling water initially created for children. Tickle Water is a proven brand that formerly had a strong retail presence with availability at such national outlets as Walmart, Amazon, Duane Reade/Walgreen's, ShopRite and other popular retailers. Please see the following link for a full list of high-volume supermarkets, national drug and natural food chains, independent accounts and on-premise/food service locations. https://www.drinkticklewater.com/store-locator/

Since its inception in 2016, Tickle Water has disrupted the flavored sparkling water segment by offering a healthy and enjoyable sipping option specifically for children based on the proposition that it literally "tickles" their taste buds. Tickle Water is a naturally flavored sparkling water free of preservatives, GMOs, gluten, sodium, sugar, calories and artificial sweeteners. Additionally, all products are certified OU Kosher. The current lineup of all-natural flavors includes Orange Mango, Green Apple, Watermelon, Grape, and Natural Sparkling Water. The brand aims to alter the beverage landscape for parents and children.

"Tickle Water is the fourth and latest addition to our rapidly growing and already robust beverage portfolio of functional healthy brands. We are excited about Tickle Water, which adds another premium beverage offering to a new demographic, children. In addition to our plans for relaunching the thousands of established retailers that previously carried Tickle Water, Golden Grail plans to market Tickle Water responsibly to tweens. Recently, we have seen influential water brands promote "death" and destruction to this impressionable audience. We are very put off by their agenda. Tickle Water will be endorsing an age-appropriate marketing strategy reinforcing fun, happiness, health and trendiness. We have seen enough "death," suicide, killings and mental health issues with our children. Advertising to them reinforcing negativity is just plain irresponsible. Golden Grail will be utilizing their recently contracted social media agency to promote this tween brand in a positive and uplifting responsible way," said Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant to Golden Grail Technology Corp.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

