Everspring and California State University, Chico Expand Partnership with Online BSBA Completer Program Everspring's marketing and enrollment support will help California State University, Chico promote and grow its new online BSBA completer program

CHICAGO and CHICO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring and California State University, Chico (Chico State) announce an expansion of their partnership to include a newly launched online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA). Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their capabilities in delivering online and hybrid programs, will support the program with marketing and enrollment services.

Chico State's new online BSBA completer program provides a high-quality, flexible degree path for students who wish to return to school to finish their bachelor's degree. In California alone, there are more than 5 million people with some college but no degree, many of whom could be potential candidates for the BSBA completer now that it is online and accessible.

"The online BSBA completer is an embodiment of Chico State's mission to serve the northern California community with access to educational programs at all levels," said Clare Van Ness, Interim Dean of Regional and Continuing Education at Chico State. "This program will allow students with existing college credit to return to school and complete their bachelor's degree while continuing to work, take care of their families or fulfill other life obligations. Everspring's support will ensure we reach and enroll those students."

Everspring and Chico State have been partners since 2019, with Everspring providing marketing and enrollment services for the university's online MBA, which launched in April 2020. The success of this engagement led to Everspring conducting market research and presenting Chico State with road map for growing their online portfolio. As the university expands its online offerings, it will continue to grow its partnership with Everspring, who will provide marketing and enrollment support across Chico State's online programs.

"Everspring shares Chico State's mission to build pathways to higher education that are accessible, affordable and will provide the greatest economic benefit to the regions and populations who need it most," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The online BSBA completer will have a profound impact on students who have some college credit but have had to defer their dream of finishing their bachelor's degree."

