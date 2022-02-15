BIIB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Biogen Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 7, 2021 to January 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

Biogen Inc. NEWS - BIIB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Biogen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Biogen you have until April 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

