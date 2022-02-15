ANTHONY CALOMENI RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Calomeni, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Heffernan Financial Services in Menlo Park, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Director's Club. With more than 19,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, LPL awards this distinction to select advisors based on their business success*.

"I congratulate Anthony on behalf of LPL," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We are inspired by his dedication to clients and strong commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. It is an honor to support Anthony with robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences designed to help him run a thriving practice. We wish Anthony and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients in the years ahead success as they continue to add value for clients and in their business in the years ahead."

Heffernan Financial Services is based in Walnut Creek, CA and provides a full range of financial services, including corporate and non-profit retirement plans, individual retirement and financial planning, executive benefits, life insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities and more.

"Anthony had been a tremendous asset to our firm and our team," said Blake Thibault, Managing Director of Heffernan Financial Services. "He has truly been a trusted advisor helping his clients navigate difficult times during the pandemic. We are very excited for Anthony and proud to have Anthony serve our clients."

Heffernan Financial Services is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

*Achievement is based on top 15% of annual production among LPL Advisors only.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Anthony Calomeni is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP) a registered investment advisor. GRP, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate and non-affiliated with LPL Financial.

