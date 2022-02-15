Alteryx Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"With our largest increase in net new ARR in the company's history, Alteryx closed out fiscal year 2021 on a record note," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. "Closing a year of transformation, we start fiscal 2022 well-positioned to continue to drive growth and accelerate our journey to the cloud."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $173.8 million , an increase of 8%, compared to revenue of $160.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $157.3 million , or a GAAP gross margin of 90%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $149.8 million , or a GAAP gross margin of 93%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $161.0 million , or a non-GAAP gross margin of 93%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $151.7 million , or a non-GAAP gross margin of 94%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(26.8) million , compared to GAAP income from operations of $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17.7 million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(37.5) million , compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(0.56) , based on 67.5 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.32 , based on 69.8 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.8 million and $0.17 , respectively, compared to non-GAAP net income of $43.2 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was based on 69.3 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to 69.8 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments as of December 31, 2021 was $1.0 billion . Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $38.8 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for the full year 2021 was $536.1 million , an increase of 8%, compared to revenue of $495.3 million for the full year 2020.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the full year 2021 was $480.4 million , or a GAAP gross margin of 90%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $451.5 million , or a GAAP gross margin of 91%, for the full year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit for the full year 2021 was $491.5 million , or a non-GAAP gross margin of 92%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $459.8 million , or a non-GAAP gross margin of 93%, for the full year 2020.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the full year 2021 was $(136.3) million , compared to GAAP loss from operations of $(3.9) million for the full year 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the full year 2021 was $(1.7) million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $77.0 million for the full year 2020.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the full year 2021 was $(179.7) million , compared to GAAP net loss of $(24.4) million for the full year 2020. GAAP net loss per diluted share for the full year 2021 was $(2.67) , based on 67.2 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.37) , based on 66.1 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the full year 2020.



Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the full year 2021 were $(10.7) million and $(0.16) , respectively, compared to non-GAAP net income of $65.5 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.94 for the full year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the full year 2021 was based on 67.2 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to 69.6 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the full year 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures."

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights

Ended the quarter with $638.0 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 7,936 customers, a 12% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Added 247 net new customers in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 119% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Acquired Trifacta Inc. in the first quarter 2022, further advancing Alteryx's journey to become a cloud platform.

Launched general availability of Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning in the first quarter 2022.

Made the Alteryx platform available in the AWS marketplace, enabling AWS customers to automate complex analytics and accelerate digital transformation via the AWS platform.

Alteryx was awarded one of the "Best Places to Work" in Built In's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in 2022.

Financial Outlook

We provide the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations. Our guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Based on information available as of February 15, 2022, guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 is as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Guidance :

Full Year 2022 Guidance:

The financial outlook above for non-GAAP (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net (loss) per share excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related adjustments, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis primarily because of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related adjustments, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our Class A common stock, all of which is not within our control, is difficult to predict, and is subject to constant change. The actual amount of these expenses during 2022 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Conference Call

Alteryx will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com .

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13725938. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Acquisition-related adjustments. We exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets and changes in fair value of contingent consideration, which are non-cash and related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, we exclude acquisition expenses, such as transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred, as they are related to a business combination and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Convertible senior notes adjustments. We exclude the portion of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs that relate to the equity component of our convertible notes, which are non-cash, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude such expenses as they are non-cash and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Income tax adjustments. We utilize a fixed projected long-term non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance, excess tax benefits associated with stock options, and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this rate, we exclude the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of purchased intangibles, and the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate also assumes no new acquisitions, and considers other factors, including our expected tax structure, our tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for both of 2021 and 2020. We anticipate using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the year ending December 31, 2022; however, the non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term rate as appropriate.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs which are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, represents the total annual contract value for active customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date. We also use ARR as one of our operating measures to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is a performance metric and is not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and the full year 2022, our ability to execute our long-term growth strategy and transformation, including with respect to our cloud journey, the anticipated benefits of and innovation resulting from our acquisitions, our non-GAAP tax rate for 2022, the potential benefits of our strategic technology partnerships, and other future events. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to manage our growth and the investments made to grow our business effectively; our ability to retain and expand our talent base, particularly our sales force and software engineers, and increase their productivity; risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to develop and release product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to develop a successful business model to sell product and services acquired or to integrate such products or services into our existing products and services; our history of losses; our dependence on our software platform for substantially all of our revenue; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; intense and increasing competition in our market; the rate of growth in the market for analytics products and services; our ability to establish and maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our dependence on technology and data licensed to us by third parties; risks associated with our international operations; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; litigation and related costs; security breaches; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which are available on the "Investors" page of our website at http://investor.alteryx.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Alteryx, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Subscription-based software license $ 83,109

$ 88,501

$ 203,960

$ 237,035 PCS and services 90,696

72,026

332,175

258,273 Total revenue 173,805

160,527

536,135

495,308 Cost of revenue:













Subscription-based software license 1,228

1,176

4,967

5,125 PCS and services 15,288

9,567

50,786

38,714 Total cost of revenue 16,516

10,743

55,753

43,839 Gross profit 157,289

149,784

480,382

451,469 Operating expenses:













Research and development 36,775

26,448

132,420

101,117 Sales and marketing 101,883

68,794

334,480

252,820 General and administrative 45,456

30,183

149,747

101,439 Total operating expenses 184,114

125,425

616,647

455,376 Income (Loss) from operations (26,825)

24,359

(136,265)

(3,907) Interest expense (10,002)

(9,717)

(39,208)

(38,119) Other income (loss), net (497)

7,177

(2,058)

14,381 Income (Loss) before provision for (benefit of) income taxes (37,324)

21,819

(177,531)

(27,645) Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 222

(216)

2,150

(3,271) Net income (loss) $ (37,546)

$ 22,035

$ (179,681)

$ (24,374) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.56)

$ 0.33

$ (2.67)

$ (0.37) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.56)

$ 0.32

$ (2.67)

$ (0.37) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 67,488

66,644

67,191

66,058 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 67,488

69,754

67,191

66,058

Alteryx, Inc. Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 2,202

$ 803

$ 6,421

$ 2,550 Research and development 6,990

5,973

28,903

18,388 Sales and marketing 14,414

8,030

40,519

28,463 General and administrative 14,903

8,826

48,222

25,515 Total $ 38,509

$ 23,632

$ 124,065

$ 74,916

Alteryx, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,375

$ 171,891 Short-term investments 506,874

584,445 Accounts receivable, net 192,318

136,985 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,360

79,144 Total current assets 932,927

972,465 Property and equipment, net 71,270

40,645 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,681

62,508 Long-term investments 343,213

265,800 Goodwill 57,415

37,070 Intangible assets, net 21,737

16,191 Other assets 70,445

70,616 Total assets $ 1,599,688

$ 1,465,295 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,086

$ 5,340 Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities 61,391

46,569 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,917

34,987 Deferred revenue 208,154

108,664 Convertible senior notes, net (current) 77,400

72,619 Total current liabilities 408,948

268,179 Convertible senior notes, net 686,016

657,501 Operating lease liabilities 78,784

53,860 Other liabilities 23,186

8,964 Total liabilities 1,196,934

988,504 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 7

7 Additional paid-in capital 598,710

489,025 Accumulated deficit (190,429)

(10,748) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,534)

(1,493) Total stockholders' equity 402,754

476,791 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,599,688

$ 1,465,295

Alteryx, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (37,546)

$ 22,035

$ (179,681)

$ (24,374) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 4,792

3,676

16,380

12,101 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,902

2,830

16,527

8,424 Stock-based compensation 38,509

23,632

124,065

74,916 Amortization (accretion) of discounts and premiums on

investments, net 899

1,168

4,461

1,085 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,393

8,101

32,772

31,654 Deferred income taxes 410

(679)

634

(4,945) Other non-cash operating activities, net 303

(4,304)

893

619 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of

business acquisitions:













Accounts receivable (121,043)

(74,516)

(56,917)

(7,368) Deferred commissions (12,298)

(6,040)

(12,350)

(7,323) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 41,794

29,305

11,622

(16,502) Accounts payable (2,474)

310

2,584

(2,746) Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities 20,827

12,960

13,931

(7,547) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease

liabilities, and other liabilities 2,636

1,679

(11,305)

(9,406) Deferred revenue 88,712

38,332

99,543

26,194 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,816

58,489

63,159

74,782 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (12,141)

(12,101)

(32,768)

(26,358) Cash paid in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,177)

—

(27,177)

— Purchases of investments (140,404)

(257,535)

(905,544)

(1,141,598) Sales and maturities of investments 113,393

291,836

898,604

856,110 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (66,329)

22,200

(66,885)

(311,846) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 134

2,623

10,400

23,125 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for

restricted stock units (4,581)

(5,311)

(24,475)

(21,206) Other financing activity —

(2,877)

—

(3,415) Net cash used in financing activities (4,447)

(5,565)

(14,075)

(1,496) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (239)

1,112

(1,241)

801 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (32,199)

76,236

(19,042)

(237,759) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 186,822

97,429

173,665

411,424 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 154,623

$ 173,665

$ 154,623

$ 173,665

Alteryx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit:













GAAP gross profit $ 157,289

$ 149,784

$ 480,382

$ 451,469 GAAP gross margin 90 %

93 %

90 %

91 % Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 2,202

803

6,421

2,550 Amortization of intangible assets 1,460

1,105

4,742

3,758 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

2,025 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 160,951

$ 151,692

$ 491,545

$ 459,802 Non-GAAP gross margin 93 %

94 %

92 %

93 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (26,825)

$ 24,359

$ (136,265)

$ (3,907) GAAP operating margin (15) %

15 %

(25) %

(1) % Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 38,509

23,632

124,065

74,916 Amortization of intangible assets 1,516

1,161

4,971

3,970 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

2,025 Acquisition-related adjustments 4,483

—

5,506

— Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 17,683

$ 49,152

$ (1,723)

$ 77,004 Non-GAAP operating margin 10 %

31 %

— %

16 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income:













GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (37,546)

$ 22,035

$ (179,681)

$ (24,374) Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 38,509

23,632

124,065

74,916 Amortization of intangible assets 1,516

1,161

4,971

3,970 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

2,025 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,583

7,333

29,616

28,648 Acquisition-related adjustments 4,483

—

5,506

— Income tax adjustments (2,732)

(11,005)

4,840

(19,658) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,813

$ 43,156

$ (10,683)

$ 65,527 Non-GAAP diluted income per share:













Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,813

$ 43,156

$ (10,683)

$ 65,527 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income

(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 69,277

69,754

67,191

69,585 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.17

$ 0.62

$ (0.16)

$ 0.94 Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share













GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders,

diluted $ (0.56)

$ 0.32

$ (2.67)

$ (0.37) Add back:













Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share 0.73

0.30

2.51

1.31 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.62

$ (0.16)

$ 0.94 Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares

outstanding













GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per

share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 67,488

69,754

67,191

66,058 Add back:













Effect of potentially dilutive shares 1,789

—

—

3,527 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net

income per share, diluted 69,277

69,754

67,191

69,585

Alteryx, Inc.

Other Business Metrics

(unaudited)

Number of Customers. We define a customer at the end of any particular period as an entity with a subscription agreement that runs through the current or future period as of the measurement date. Organizations with free trials have not entered into a subscription agreement and are not considered customers. A single organization with separate subsidiaries, segments, or divisions that use our platform may represent multiple customers, as we treat each entity that is invoiced separately as a single customer. In cases where customers subscribe to our platform through our channel partners, each end customer is counted separately.





Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 Customers

6,443

6,714

6,955

7,083

7,214

7,405

7,689

7,936

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Our dollar-based net expansion rate is a trailing four-quarter average of the annual contract value, or ACV, which is defined as the subscription revenue that we would contractually expect to recognize over the term of the contract divided by the term of the contract, in years, from a cohort of customers in a quarter as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate our dollar-based net expansion rate, we first identify a cohort of customers, or the Base Customers, in a particular quarter, or the Base Quarter. A customer will not be considered a Base Customer unless such customer has an active subscription on the last day of the Base Quarter. We then divide the ACV in the same quarter of the subsequent year attributable to the Base Customers, or the Comparison Quarter, including Base Customers from which we no longer derive ACV in the Comparison Quarter, by the ACV attributable to those Base Customers in the Base Quarter. Our dollar-based net expansion rate in a particular quarter is then obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding result from each of the prior three quarters. The dollar-based net expansion rate excludes contract value relating to professional services from that cohort.





Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 Dollar-based net expansion rate

128 %

126 %

124 %

122 %

120 %

120 %

119 %

119 %

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period and excludes the value of non-recurring revenue streams, such as certain professional services. Both multi-year contracts and contracts with terms less than one year are annualized by dividing the total committed contract value by the number of months in the subscription term and then multiplying by twelve (in millions).





Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 Annual recurring revenue

$ 404.9

$ 432.3

$ 449.5

$ 492.6

$ 512.7

$ 547.6

$ 578.6

$ 638.0

Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations represent amounts from contracts with customers allocated to unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations that are not yet recorded in revenue in our consolidated statements of operations (in millions).





Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 Remaining performance obligations

$ 400.4

$ 410.0

$ 402.7

$ 484.3

$ 452.6

$ 437.5

$ 412.0

$ 476.3

Contract Assets. Contract assets primarily relate to unbilled amounts for contracts with customers for which the amount of revenue recognized exceeds the amount billed to the customer. Contract assets are transferred to accounts receivable when the right to invoice becomes unconditional in our consolidated balance sheets (in millions).





Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 Contract assets

$ 75.8

$ 82.1

$ 95.0

$ 62.6

$ 74.5

$ 85.5

$ 88.3

$ 42.5

