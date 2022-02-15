Alliance for Aging Research Statement on Confirmation of Dr. Robert Califf as FDA Commissioner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Aging Research ("Alliance") congratulates Dr. Robert Califf on his confirmation today by the U.S. Senate as the 25th Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Alliance also congratulates President Biden and the Administration on the confirmation, which places a distinguished leader and clinical researcher at the forefront of our nation's drug review and approval processes.

"The United States is at a pivotal moment in terms of public health and clear communication regarding drug review and approval. The leadership and institutional knowledge that Dr. Califf will bring in his return to the FDA will be paramount to assuring the safety and effectiveness in the review and monitoring of drugs," said Susan Peschin, President and CEO of the Alliance. "We look forward to working with Commissioner Califf to help speed innovations that make medicines more effective, safer, and more affordable."

About the Alliance for Aging Research

The Alliance for Aging Research is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the pace of scientific discoveries and their application to vastly improve the universal human experience of aging and health. The Alliance believes advances in research help people live longer, happier, more productive lives and reduce healthcare costs over the long term. For more than 35 years, the Alliance has guided efforts to substantially increase funding and focus for aging at the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration; built influential coalitions to guide groundbreaking regulatory improvements for age-related diseases; and created award-winning, high-impact educational materials to improve the health and well-being of older adults and their family caregivers. For more information, visit www.agingresearch.org

