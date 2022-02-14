InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Kit for Repairing Umbrellas (BPL-108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable and reliable means of repairing a broken or separated umbrella spoke tip and canopy end," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the E-Z UMBRELLA REPAIR KIT. My design would require no tools for DIY umbrella repairs at home or on-the-go."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to repair a failed umbrella spoke tip and canopy separation. In doing so, it could extend the life of an umbrella. It also offers a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a new umbrella and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BPL-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

