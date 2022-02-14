BridgeTower Media Names Jaime Raul Zepeda EVP of Best Companies Group and Color Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media, ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of business information, research, events, and marketing solutions in more than 25 local, regional, and industry markets across the U.S., has appointed Jaime Raul Zepeda as Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group (BCG) and Color Magazine. Zepeda, who has more than a decade of experience in human resources and technology, will support the ongoing growth and expansion of BCG and Color Magazine.

BCG and Color Magazine both focus on measuring and improving critical workplace issues like employee engagement and satisfaction, diversity and inclusion, and professional development. Through surveys, events, and training sessions, BCG and Color help organizations to achieve their retention goals and strengthen their workplace cultures.

"Jaime brings the perfect combination of HR, Tech, and D&I experience to our team, and will help us meet the growing demand for data-driven workplace solutions," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "So many employers are struggling to recruit and retain talent, and they need detailed analytics and customized tools to engage and inspire employees for the long term. Jaime's perspective of today's changing workplace will help us serve more organizations with innovative solutions to support their talent strategies."

"BridgeTower is a great fit for my background and experience, and I'm excited to lead these two mission-driven brands," Zepeda said. "BridgeTower's commitment to providing companies with meaningful insights to become more inclusive and supportive of their people aligns with my own values. I'm looking forward to working with the team to expand the role BridgeTower plays in helping companies be employers of choice in today's dynamic workforce."

Zepeda has an extensive 12-year track record helping companies to measure and shape their workplace strategies and cultures. Prior to BridgeTower, he served as Senior Vice President of Customer & People Success at HIVE Diversity, a virtual recruiting platform that connects companies with employees of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Before that, he was part of LinkedIn's customer success team, helping to manage the company's relationships with large global enterprises. He began his career in HR Tech at Great Place to Work, where he served in several leadership roles, including Vice President of Partnership Programs.

Zepeda earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree from St. Mary's College of California, and his MBA from The Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He is based in the Bay Area and is active with several local organizations, including serving on the Board of Envisioneers, formerly known as Citizen Schools California, and as a mentor and advisor to Students Rising Above, Latinas in Tech, Bay Area Community Services, and BizWorld.org.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and Color Magazine, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

