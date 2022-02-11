TrustRadius Presents Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud with Coveted 2022 "Most Loved" Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has been given a "Most Loved" Award by TrustRadius. To determine the winners of this year's award, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2021, comparing mentions of "love" to the total number of reviews received for each product. Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud (formerly InsideView Insights) was among the 101 products to earn the highest ratio of "love" per review out of all 25,820 products on the trusted website.

"There are a lot of things we like hearing from our customers about our products— that they are high quality, empowering, and rich in insights, to name a few — but there's nothing we cherish more than customer love," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer of Demandbase. "We're thrilled that our dedication to continuously improving our customer experience and enriching our Smarter GTM™ suite with market-leading insights is translating into this kind of customer recognition."

Demandbase is the industry leader in Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands, having been recognized by many analysts and customers for helping companies drive revenue growth using data-fueled strategies and solutions.

"Buyers have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to sales intelligence software. The right software can help sales professionals build pipelines with targeted data and Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud (formerly InsideView Insights), is one of the most loved software products of 2022," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud earned a Most Loved award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the sales intelligence email features, the industry information provided and the prospecting features."

To learn more or see Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud's reviews on TrustRadius, please visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/demandbase-sales-intelligence-cloud/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

