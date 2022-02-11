PAM joins the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's smartest wayfinding platform, PAM, has been named an official partner of the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance alongside SoFi, Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco, Samsung, Square, Ticketmaster, Ross and Willow.

At the heart of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre development in Inglewood, California, is the stunning SoFi Stadium, the NFL's largest and first indoor-outdoor stadium. Developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, Hollywood Park will become one of the world's greatest sports and entertainment destinations with up to 5 million square feet of office space, up to 2,500 residences, up to 890,000 square feet of retail, a hotel, and more than 25-acres of public parks and open space.

Connecting the entire development with smart wayfinding is PAM – a cloud-based platform that guides visitors to Hollywood Park's sports, entertainment, retail, and parking facilities. PAM uses a network of 3D maps, digital signs, and interactive kiosks to provide every visitor to Hollywood Park with state-of-the-art wayfinding and a fun and easy way of discovering the great experiences on offer.

In such a big place, PAM helps people find the quickest way to stadium entries, transport, parking, food, retail or restrooms nearby. If changes occur on the day, PAM provides operations and event management teams with the ability to make changes in real time, to keep visitors happy and safe.

It means Hollywood Park is not only providing fans with a great experience – it's also keeping them safe. Crowd management is critical to the success of Hollywood Park, and PAM is being used to deliver information ranging from COVID-19 protocols to emergency notifications in seconds across digital signage in the development.

"Our goal is to offer a unique fan experience," said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "As more and more people rely on dependable technology, PAM plays an important role, seamlessly connecting fans to the experiences they love anywhere on our campus."

PAM is the world's leading wayfinding platform, helping visitors to airports, universities and casinos find their way. Stephen Minning, PAM CEO says "We are thrilled to be part of the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance, delivering the world's most innovative technologies. When visitors easily find what they're looking for, then every place becomes more pleasurable, productive, and profitable."

Hollywood Park will host some of the world's leading events over the next decade, including Super Bowl LVI 2022, the College Football National Championship 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games 2028.

The world's most intelligent and intuitive navigation platform, PAM has made it easier for over 60,000,000 visitors to enjoy some of the busiest and most difficult places around the world. Entertainment and stadium districts, convention centers, universities, transport hubs, resorts, smart cities… every day PAM turns huge spaces into familiar places that connect people to what they love.

