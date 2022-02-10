Technology Executive Jerry McCarley joins Fintech Markaaz as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry McCarley, a seasoned technology executive with deep subject matter expertise in payments, banking, and the merchant acquiring industry, has joined Markaaz as the Chief Technology Officer in December 2021.

Markaaz is a Fintech company, founded by Hany Fam after a 25-year career at Mastercard. Markaaz's vision is to change the game for small businesses, the companies they partner with, and their providers of services.

"At Markaaz, we are focused on solving two big problems: streamlining ongoing reverification for small businesses and helping them navigate the plethora of point-to-point solutions," said Hany Fam, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Markaaz. "Our all-in-one dashboard provides small businesses with a 'Command Center', and enterprise partners with a faster way to onboard customers, and consent-based monitoring that leads to the creation of more meaningful and better services."

Markaaz has previously announced its strategic relationships with Mastercard to power payments and Equifax to mitigate operational risk for small businesses.

McCarley has joined Markaaz at an exciting time, the company has expanded its development team and offshore capabilities and is now running at unprecedented capacity towards its next product market launch: the all-in-one dashboard for small businesses.

McCarley is leading the technology roadmap and strategy of the company, as well as the build of various new infrastructure and architecture components. The company had patented various unique components of its technology and has started to build this out in conjunction to the platform that is already in market, the world's first pre-verified directory of over 100 million businesses. He will also steer the technical capabilities of the company's ambitious but much needed payment roadmap, to help small businesses simplify their cash flow and focus on why they got into business in the first place.

''I am proud to be a part of the Markaaz Family," said McCarley. "We're building what is much needed in the market, and we are having a real impact in the communities that we live in."

McCarley is a proven and accomplished leader consistently delivering high availability platforms at the lowest possible operating cost with proven expertise in systems design and development of payment and various other application platforms. He was the Co-founder and Chief Information Officer of a payments startup specifically for the casino industry as well as the Chief Technology Officer of startup fintech Safrapay and Cardtronics. He has extensive knowledge and experience with the Card Associations throughout the NA, APAC and LATAM regions.

