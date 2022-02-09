A Toast to the Big Game: Celebrate This Weekend More Sustainably with Ball Corporation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation is back helping us all celebrate our favorite teams in the Big Game this year – bigger, better and bolder. The company and its partners are continuing to drive awareness about the importance of aluminum recycling and sustainability on the field and off the field. Whether you're watching the Big Game at home, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, or wherever the watch parties take you, Ball is here to remind you – you can cheer on your favorite team sustainably.

The Big Game is one of the largest days of the year that folks gather and connect and that often requires the convenience of disposable cups. What you choose to drink out of matters. Aluminum cans, bottles and cups like the Ball Aluminum Cup™ are the most sustainable option because they can be easily recycled.

The infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™ or canned beverages are the perfect way to make your watch party good for the planet. For those celebrating the Big Game at home, you can stock up on the aluminum cups on Amazon and in select grocery retailers and mass merchandisers. Ball designed its lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products.

Find Ball Cups across Santa Monica and Los Angeles

Ball is bringing its aluminum cups to southern California and kicking off a series of events and activations this weekend to help fans celebrate sustainably, including the Rams Tailgate Tour and the Chargers Bolts Experience at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. As the official Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging Partner of the Los Angeles Rams and a Proud Sustainability Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ball will supply infinitely recyclable aluminum cups on-site and activate Team Aluminum, a group of on-site ambassadors who make recycling easy by collecting recyclables using backpacks. In Downtown LA, Ball is mixing up a signature cocktail with the Los Angeles Rams and serving them to guests in the aluminum cups at Penthouse56, the Rams Hospitality House.

For the third consecutive year, Ball is also teaming up with Bud Light to bring the Ball Aluminum Cup™ to fans at SoFi Stadium during the Big Game and at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. We're proud to continue working with our partners to advance our broader commitment to educate fans on aluminum recycling, inspire communities to make sustainability a cornerstone of their everyday lifestyles, and help organizations and teams reach their sustainability goals.

"Ball is committed to helping venues, teams and fans minimize the significant environmental impact of sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue recycling and providing innovative and infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles – a sustainable alternative to the millions of plastic cups that are disposed of every year," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect of Ball Corporation. "We're excited to continue advancing these efforts around the Big Game in collaboration with partners that want to make a positive and lasting difference for the environment."

Ball's presence around this year's Big Game comes after the company's Big Game efforts at Raymond James Stadium in 2021 and in 2020, when the aluminum cups were part of Hard Rock Stadium's initiative to phase out 99.4% of single-use plastics that year. This year, Ball builds on its existing partnership with SoFi Stadium and partnerships with other like-minded sports teams, concessionaires and venues – including Ball Arena in Denver and Emirates Stadium in London – which are founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment and bring fans an environmentally friendly way to enjoy their favorite beverages.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf within 60 days The aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for the Big Game.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

