Manulife declares preferred share dividends

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after March 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2022:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.096965 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.



Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

