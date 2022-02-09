Jackpocket Releases Q4 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q4 report about the state of digital lottery play. Following steep Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, digital lottery play has significantly increased since last quarter and within the last year in states where Jackpocket is active.
"With $100 million in lottery prizes won on the Jackpocket app to date, it's clear that lottery players are increasingly seeking accessible and convenient solutions," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Digital lottery play is moving into a new and golden era in 2022. We're looking forward to continuing to provide users with innovative, easy-to-use digital gaming experiences."
Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q4 2021. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q4 2021.
Getting Lucky: Number and Game Trends
- In every state where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q4 2020
- Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 10, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q4 2021
- For bonus numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 and Q3 of 2021
- 30 and 48 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q4 2021
- Specific data findings:
- 30 and 48 - each drawn 10 times
- 7 and 26 - each drawn 9 times
- 3, 38, and 45 - each drawn 8 times
- 10, 25, 58 and 59 - each drawn 7 times
- 1 - drawn 6 times
- 4, 15, and 24 - each drawn 5 times
- 2, 8, 9 and 17 - each drawn 4 times
- 6, 10, 18, 19 and 22 - each drawn 3 times
- AR: Natural State Jackpot
- CO: Lucky for Life
- DC: Lucky for Life
- MN: Northstar Cash
- NH: Lucky for Life
- NJ: Cash4Life
- NY: Cash4Life
- OH: Lucky for Life
- OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks
- TX: Lotto Texas
Digital Lottery Demographics
- Gender
- Q4 2021: 41.1% of total
- Q3 2021: 41.0% of total
- Q2 2021: 42.2% of total
- Q4 2020: 36.2% of total
- Q4 2021: 58.9% of total
- Q3 2021: 59.0% of total
- Q2 2021: 57.8% of total
- Q4 2020: 63.8% of total
Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q4
- Amount spent each month
- Top Three Winning Amounts by State
State-Specific Trends
- New York is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY growth at 129,185.7%
- Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ growth at 28.5%
- Specific data findings:
- New York
- Texas
- New Jersey
As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.*, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 10 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.
For more information on digital lottery play in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press.
*According to data from AppFollow as of January 17, 2021.
About Jackpocket
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
