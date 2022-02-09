Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Brings Even More Magic to Weddings Across the World

New venues, wedding enhancements and 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection from Allure Bridals offer couples more possibilities to live out their dreams

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons will offer even more ways to celebrate a Disney wedding in 2022, including new venues, offerings and fashions. The brand is an industry leader in bringing fairy tales to life through weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals and anniversaries at Disney locations around the globe, while providing couples with a personalized experience through products, services and locations that only Disney can provide.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons unveils its newest wedding venue at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The venue, Place de Remy, is located in the expanded France pavilion at EPCOT. (Disney) (PRNewswire)

"At Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, we love celebrating incredible love stories and important milestones," said Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. "We're excited to kick off 2022 by introducing all-new opportunities that couples can take advantage of during once-in-a-lifetime moments like the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary, and the launch of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship."

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Introduces New Event Venue, Décor and Entertainment Options

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary kicked off Oct. 1, 2021, with new attractions and entertainment as part of the 18-month-long celebration. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons today revealed its newest wedding venue to debut during the celebration – Place de Remy, inside the newly expanded France Pavilion at EPCOT. The new venue evokes the feeling of France, inspired by the whimsy of the park's newest attraction, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and includes the attraction marquee and the pavilion's central fountain at its heart. Place du Remy is the newest of more than 50 wedding venues across the Walt Disney World Resort, from theme parks to resorts to a dedicated wedding pavilion.

Complementing the new venue, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons offers other new and distinct ways for couples to bring the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration to their events. Four new décor concepts are now available, modeled after the "EARidescent" glow of each of the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. Special food and beverages exclusive to The World's Most Magical Celebration can also be incorporated into a Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding during the 18-month-long festivities. Couples can also take wedding portraits in front of the Beacons of Magic at all four theme parks or celebrate with dessert parties and receptions during new nighttime spectaculars at Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT.

A Stunning New Coach Debuts During Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary

One of the most magical destinations for a Disney wedding is Disneyland Paris, and, in honor of the resort's 30th anniversary this year, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons debuts a stunning new coach – the Disney Fairy Tale Carriage. The hand-crafted coach features 13,000 Swarovski crystals and more than 2,000 golden leaves. It is one of several enhancements – including live music, distinctly Disney entertainment, personalized menus and wedding cakes, and unique floral and décor – offered at this fabulous destination that's just minutes from downtown Paris.

Set Sail with Weddings Aboard the Disney Wish



When the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, makes her maiden voyage June 9, 2022, it will include a new Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons venue – the Grand Hall. Inspired by a fairytale castle and the ship's design motif of enchantment, the Grand Hall will feature a magnificent staircase, shimmering wishing star chandelier and elegant royal blue and gold color palette. Today, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons and Disney Cruise Line shared new images of how weddings aboard the Disney Wish will come to life.

2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection Debuts

In 2020, Disney and Allure Bridals launched a sophisticated bridal line offering modern brides stunning, on-trend wedding gowns that capture the style and spirit of Disney Princesses. Today, Allure Bridals unveiled 25 all-new dresses that make up the 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. Jasmine and Snow White-inspired gowns pay homage to the respective anniversaries of both beloved animated classic films. This year, Disney's Aladdin celebrates its 30th Anniversary, while Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the very first Disney animated feature film, celebrates its 85th Anniversary.

The gowns created in celebration of these anniversaries were inspired by Jasmine and Snow White's individual personalities and senses of style. The Jasmine Platinum gown sparkles with almost 14,000 beads and crystals — mesmerizing elegance softened by the floating silhouette of bishop sleeves. The design team modernized Jasmine's look by incorporating a beaded appliqué to the shoulder and a cuff for the adventurous, modern bride.

Worthy of a modern fairytale, the Snow White gown glitters with more than 2,000 beads throughout and showcases an intricate train detail of floral appliqués, creating a dramatic finish. Designed with the classic and timeless bride in mind, this gown features a more traditional silhouette, including cap sleeves, a satin ballgown skirt, and soft floral details.

The 2022 collections will also include dresses inspired by Ariel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Tiana, Aurora, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. All gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30, starting at $1,799.

One-of-a-Kind Gown for One Lucky Bride to Be

In honor of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and Allure Bridals today revealed a one-of-a-kind gown as part of this year's collection. The limited-edition gown features a gorgeous bridal silhouette with 15,000 shimmering beads, 3,000 sparkling crystals, 167 total yards of fabric, and 129 yards of horsehair trim. One lucky bride will have the chance to win the gown for their special day through The World's Most Magical Wedding Dress Contest. "Good Morning America" and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons invite anyone who is or knows someone who is engaged and dreaming of the perfect dress to submit an essay (200 words) about why they deserve the spectacular dress. For more information, visit GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Virtual Fashion Show Available for Viewing Feb. 9, 2022

The full collections of dresses will be revealed during a virtual fashion show from Magic Kingdom Park that will be streamed on Disney Parks YouTube Feb. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. Shortly after, the 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collections will be available at select bridal boutiques across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Original Disney+ Television Series Showcases Unique Disney Weddings Around the Globe

Offering everything from princess-inspired dresses and distinctly Disney wedding accessories to unique wedding venues and an original Disney+ television series, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is synonymous with making wedding and honeymoon dreams a reality for couples around the globe at Disney locations including:

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii

Disney Cruise Line ships, from Disney's Private Island, Castaway Cay, to backdrops across the globe

Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort in California

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Guests can tune in to see how Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings come to life in the original television series "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings" streaming now on Disney+. The multi-episode series follows couples behind-the-scenes as they celebrate some of life's most romantic milestone moments.

For all the latest Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons updates, including current health and safety measures, visit www.disneyweddings.com.

