Curbio Announces Partnership with Better

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for Realtors and brokerages, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Better , a fully digital homeownership platform, offering mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance products.

With the addition of Better Real Estate (BRE), the real estate affiliate of Better, to Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, Curbio will become the enabling force behind BRE's pre-listing preparation offerings in four markets: Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston. Each property listed through BRE in these markets will have access to the following services powered by Curbio:

Basic listing package: a whole home interior cleaning and decluttering service, intended to prepare the property for listing photography and showing.

Renovation listing package: access to Curbio's full suite of home improvement offerings, from paint touch-ups to whole home renovations, to get any listing market ready with no payment due until the home sells.

"We are so excited to be partnering with BRE to help their real estate agents and clients get any listing ready for market and sold for top dollar quickly and efficiently. At Curbio, we recognize that even the most updated homes can benefit from basic pre-listing preparations," says Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "The basic listing package that is being offered through BRE is going to be a game-changer for homeowners, who will be able to focus on moving while Curbio handles any cleaning and decluttering that's needed to get their home in turnkey condition, which is what today's buyers want."

By partnering with Curbio, BRE gains the ability to offer their own turnkey pre-sale renovation service with ease. Curbio is a completely customizable solution with no project minimums or maximums, making it an ideal solution for real estate agents who are used to having to manage projects and find contractors to complete painting, landscaping, or updates to sell the home. Curbio's streamlined and modern approach takes the hassle out of home improvement- their team handles everything from start to finish, so that Realtors can focus on growing their business and homeowners can focus on moving.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

About Better

Founded in 2016, Better is a digital-first homeownership company. Better affiliates provide mortgage, real estate, title and homeowners insurance services. From its founding in 2016 through mid 2021, Better Mortgage funded over $45B in home loans and provided over $25B in cumulative coverage through Better Cover and Better Settlement Services, the insurance divisions of Better. Better has raised over $400M in equity capital since inception. The company was ranked #1 on LinkedIn's Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 2020 list, as well as being listed to Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. For more information, follow @betterdotcom.

