SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MT. PLEASANT DERMATOLOGY

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US, announces the opening its seventh SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ location, in partnership with Mt. Pleasant Dermatology, on historic King Street in Charleston, South Carolina. SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Mt. Pleasant Dermatology is an integrated skincare destination offering cutting edge, doctor-validated services with the ease and convenience that meets the demands of today's consumer. With the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy," the doctors and brand become more innovative and accessible than ever. SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Mt. Pleasant Dermatology is the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network, joining existing locations in St. Helena, CA, Stamford, CT, Houston, TX, Palm Desert, CA, Grand Rapids, MI and Scottsdale, AZ.

At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Mt. Pleasant Dermatology, our mission is to take the guesswork out of finding the best skincare solutions for the expert results you want. Our team of skin experts, led by board certified dermatologist, Dr. Stephanie Smith-Phillips, aim to provide consumers with an integrated approach to great skin with one simple formula: advanced diagnostics, signature aesthetic treatments, and effective skincare. Our goal is to be the go-to destination for brighter, healthier-looking skin in under an hour.

Of the partnership Dr. Stephanie-Smith-Phillips says, "We are very excited to partner with SkinCeuticals because of their outstanding support, attention to detail and continued education to provide the best skin care knowledge to our patients and staff. While every patient's concerns and needs are unique, I always recommend an antioxidant like Phloretin CF and an SPF to protect skin from damaging free radicals and UVA/UVB."

Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals US notes, "The launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Mt. Pleasant Dermatology marks an exciting time for our brand. Dr. Stephanie Smith-Phillips is a valued partner to us and is held in the highest regard among her patients. Together we hope to bring our expert knowledge and the SkinCeuticals gold standard experience to the Charleston community," she continues, "Since our brand's inception, we've expanded to over 5,000 doctors' offices nationwide with the goal of providing well-rounded skincare regimens and cutting-edge treatments. We consider SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ to be the next generation of approachable aesthetics and are proud to be rolling it out to skincare enthusiasts across the country."

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of trained medical professionals, overseen and credentialed by our physicians, which include injectables treatments such as neuromodulators and fillers. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT Mt. Pleasant Dermatology

Mt. Pleasant Dermatology has served the dermatologic needs of the Greater Charleston Area as well as the entire Lowcountry for over three decades.

Our board-certified dermatologists provide a full range of dermatologic services for the entire family.

From the diagnosis and treatment of eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer to informing and providing our patients with the latest cosmetic skin procedures and skin care products, we strive to always give our patients individualized state of the art care.

