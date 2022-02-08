Eclat Media Group selects Tata Communications to bring global sports to pan-Asian viewers

Eclat's new sports channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 will now remotely produce and distribute language-customised commentary with Tata Communications Media Ecosystem

MUMBAI, India and SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Eclat Media Group, a premier broadcaster of global sports content, today announce the expansion of Eclat's sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This new agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 to broadcast 4000+ hours of content annually.

Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, coupled with Video Connect and Satellite Uplink services, will allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language, which is added to the viewers' video feeds for relevant regions. Fans across Asia will now be able to watch their favourite global sports in their preferred language commentary, thereby expanding the reach of content to millions of new potential viewers.

"It is our pleasure to have Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as our valuable network partner. As we expand the distribution of our content pan-region, we aim to focus on growing localised and relevant content for the individual markets. With this exciting partnership, SPOTV and SPOTV2 can achieve seamless localisation and delivery of our premium sports contents to fans across Asia," said Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV.

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications, said, "Sports viewership has dramatically shifted over the years with technology playing a key role in evolving the at-home viewing experience." He adds, "By joining forces with Eclat Media Group, we aim to give sports fans across Asia an enhanced experience to enjoy their favourite global and local sports – be it motorsports, tennis, baseball or volleyball. Our world class media infrastructure coupled with Eclat's ambition to be the pioneer in providing language-customised sports content to fans in each country is driving the transformation of sports consumption pan-Asia."

Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines. The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.

Tata Communications Media & Entertainment Services offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for global media value chain workflow including contribution, processing and distribution. With an infrastructure spanning the world that allows end-to-end content delivery at scale, the company enables over 9,000 live events, 700 TV channels and 60,000 hours of live content, reaching over 2 billion sports fans globally. To learn further about Tata Communications Media & Entertainment Services, please visit https://www.tatacommunications.com/media-entertainment/.

About Eclat Media Group

Eclat Media Group is the leader in sports media in South Korea. Formed in 2004, Eclat Media Group services Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LA Liga, Serie A, MLB, NBA, UFC, and other premier global sports properties in South Korea through its seven sports channels under the "SPOTV" name, and South Korea's first subscription-based OTT platform, "SPOTV NOW." Additionally, Eclat also publishes the print magazine, Golf Digest Korea, e-newspaper SPOTV NEWS, operates an advertising media rep company, SPOTV Connect, and the PR company, Konnectivity, among other businesses.

About SPOTV

SPOTV is a subsidiary of Eclat Media Group from South Korea. As its Southeast Asia subsidiary, it is registered and based in Singapore from October 2021. The group runs the Number One sports network in South Korea, SPOTV, and has other lines of businesses, such as print, advertising and PR. SPOTV runs two regional sports channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2, and is currently distributed across territories in Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia (MNV Vision Networks,Telkom Group), Thailand (Truevisions), Singapore (Singtel, StarHub), Malaysia (Astro, Unifi TV), Macau (Macau Cable TV), Mongolia (Univision), and the Philippines (SkyCable). It's streaming platform, SPOTV NOW, is scheduled to be launched in 2022. It broadcasts globally renowned sports properties such as MotoGP, Wimbledon, US Open (tennis), The Open Championships, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation Events.

SPOTV seeks to be an inclusive and dynamic platform that deeply engages the Asian sports fan.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

