Vandis Has Earned the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, today announced it has earned the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing a customer's network architecture, cost, and security.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their networking technical practices, are able to earn the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

Businesses in every category continue to place a high value on agility, scalability, reliability, and cost across their infrastructures. Customers are looking for a consistent, low-latency experience through services that seamlessly work across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge.

"Earning this Advanced Networking Specialization highlights our commitment to optimizing our clients' evolving network needs across their premise and cloud environment," states Ryan Young, Chief Technology Officer at Vandis. "We have seen Microsoft's networking solutions, such as Azure Virtual WAN, meaningfully improve our customers' environments by providing secure and reliable connectivity that deliver greater user experience."

Partners with the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization have validated capabilities in helping customers connect on-premises, multi-cloud, 5G, and edge deployments and allow seamless integration of Azure networking services to existing networks while protecting both cloud-native and hybrid applications with zero-trust-based network security.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "Networking Services in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing customers' network architecture, cost, and security. Vandis clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver your application logic with network-as-a-service offerings from Azure Networking."

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 38 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

For more information about Vandis solution offerings visit Azure Marketplace or visit www.vandis.com/services/microsoft-azure-practice/.

