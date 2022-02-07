National PTA to Host Virtual Digital Safety Events in Celebration of Safer Internet Day

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is excited to invite you to a week of live virtual events Feb. 7-11. National PTA's Safer Internet Day Celebrations , as part of the association's PTA Connected initiative , gives PTAs and families the opportunity to expand their knowledge around digital well-being and internet safety.

"National PTA has spent the past several years bringing awareness to the impacts of our digital world on the lives of our children," shared Anna King, National PTA president. "This year's week-long events, in conjunction with Safer Internet Day, will feature digital learning experiences that help reinforce the importance of using technology responsibly. Our goal is to empower students and families to create a safer, kinder, more inclusive online community, and that starts with relevant education about the challenges families face as they navigate the digital landscape."

Safer Internet Day is a global event officially convened in the United States by ConnectSafely . National PTA is proud to support the goals of Safer Internet Day by hosting an interactive series to teach caregivers and PTA leaders how to talk about technology in ways that resonate with today's youth and spreads kindness by building welcoming communities.

Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. EST

Safer Internet Week Kick Off Celebration

Facebook live hosted by National PTA with ConnectSafely

Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. EST

National PTA's Safer Internet Day: Raising Kids to Thrive in an Online World

Zoom event hosted by National PTA

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. EST

How Teens Create Digital Spaces for Belonging

National PTA's Discord Server hosted by Discord, featuring Discord Teen Moderators

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. EST

Stop, Think, Decide, Act: Navigating Important Conversations About Online Safety

TikTok livestream hosted by TikTok

"Today, National PTA is also pleased to announce 40 local PTAs will each receive a $1,000 grant, sponsored by TikTok, to host family-centered conversations within their high school communities," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We thank all of our sponsors. Our digital safety week events would not have been possible without the support of National PTA Proud National Sponsors Discord, NortonLifeLock and TikTok. Together, they have consistently shown their dedication and commitment to helping families understand digital wellness, security, access, equity and literacy through our PTA Connected initiative."

For more information about National PTA's celebration of Safer Internet Day and to register for the events, visit PTA.org/SaferInternet .

