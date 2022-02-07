Aruvant to Participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Gene Therapy Panel on February 16, 2022

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor conference taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from February 14 to 15 and virtually through February 17, 2022.

During the conference, Will Chou, MD, chief executive officer, will:

Provide an update on company developments including data from the MOMENTUM study of ARU-1801 as a potential one-time gene therapy for individuals with severe sickle cell disease on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 , at 2:00 pm ET ; and

Participate in the Prioritizing Gene Therapies' Approval and Commercialization Challenges panel on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET .

Hosted annually by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for over 20 years, the conference is focused on emerging public and private companies, offering a meeting place for institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives. For more information about the conference visit, https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high morbidity and mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 MOMENUTM clinical study, please visit www.sicklecellstudies.com, and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

