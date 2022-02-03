Philadelphia Ballet Announces Juliano Nunes as Resident Choreographer for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 Seasons

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Ballet is pleased to announce that Juliano Nunes has been named the company's Resident Choreographer for its upcoming 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. Nunes, an internationally acclaimed and sought-after choreographer, has connected with and captivated a broad audience around the world. As Resident Choreographer, Nunes will create two new works with Philadelphia Ballet, one for the company, which will premiere on February 3, 2022 as part of the Ballet's upcoming New Works for a New World program, and one in February 2023 as part of Philadelphia Ballet's 2022/2023 Season.

Philadelphia Ballet (PRNewsfoto/Philadelphia Ballet) (PRNewswire)

"We are always searching for new choreographers, who, through their choreography, provide the freedom for our dancers to excel in sharing with our audiences their high level of technique and passion as artists," said Angel Corella, Artistic Director. "In Juliano, we have found a passionate artist with a unique, sophisticated, and original choreographic vocabulary that harnesses the very best of what our company has to offer. This makes this partnership a perfect match."

Juliano Nunes' artistic sensibility and distinctive choreographic voice have earned him international praise from critics and audiences alike, and he has worked extensively with leading ballet companies and choreographers across the globe. He has been a collaborator of Philadelphia Ballet since 2019 when he made his debut with the company's production of Connection. Connection was revived by the company this past October as part of Philadelphia Ballet's triple-bill The Spark, and was also presented by the company that month at New Work City Center's Fall for Dance. His second and most recent work with Philadelphia Ballet, Encounters, was part of the company's 2021 Digital Spring Season and was hailed as "exquisite" and a "must-see" by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Juliano, also known as @nunes.art on Instagram, has 291,000 followers who eagerly watch his every move as he creates works for ballet and dance companies around the globe.

"I look forward to exploring the layers of creativity with Philadelphia Ballet. A place where I feel home, a place that embraced me since the beginning of my journey," said Juliano Nunes, Resident Choreographer. "I feel extremely honored and excited to bring the audiences on a yearly magical journey, filled with joy and endless possibilities of bodies in conversation."

Philadelphia Ballet Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes is generously supported Ángel's Angels: Madeleine Plonsker, Myriam Castillo, and Jennifer Malherbe.

About Juliano Nunes

Juliano Nunes (b. 1990) is one of the world's most important and sought-after young choreographers. After training at the Brazilian Dance Conservatory in Rio de Janeiro, Nunes furthered his studies at the Mannheim University of Music and Performing Arts in Germany, where he received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts. He has worked with companies including Royal Ballet of Flanders, Leipzig Opera Ballet, Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe, and Stuttgart Gauthier Dance, along with such notable choreographers as William Forsythe, Christopher Wheeldon, Hans van Manen, Jirí Kylián, Ohad Naharin, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Yuri Grigorovich, Akram Kahn, and many others.

Nunes has gone on to receive critical acclaim for his own choreography and has created pieces for the Royal Ballet in London, Nederlands Dans Theatre 2, Acosta Danza, Philadelphia Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Mariinsky Theatre, Ballet Zürich Opera House, Ballet Jazz de Montreal, Staatstheater Hannover, Origen Festival Cultural, and Teatro San Carlo. Nunes has also contributed choreography for the hit Netflix series "Tiny Pretty Things". His previous work with Philadelphia Ballet includes Connection (2019) and Encounters (2021).

About Philadelphia Ballet

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 45 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 17,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. The School of Philadelphia Ballet offers the highest caliber dance education of any program in the Greater Philadelphia area. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

