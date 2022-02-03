Lürzer's Archive Recognizes Intouch Group as a 2021 Top Five Creative Agency Accolades Confirm Intouch as Among the Fastest-Rising Creative Agencies in the World

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company and a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, was ranked by Lürzer's Archive as among the top five creative advertising agencies in the United States and top fifteen in the world.

Internationally celebrated advertising magazine Lürzer’s Archive named Intouch a 2021 Top Five Creative Agency in the U.S. – and one of the top 15 in the world. (PRNewswire)

According to Archive, the online ranking system is based on the number of agency campaigns published in the magazine over the past year. In 2021, 11 creative pieces from Intouch were featured. Highlighted campaigns include: The Last Plaque, Ticking Lyme Bomb, and Erase the Line. In 2021, Lürzer's Archive also recognized Intouch for copywriting in its campaign, Fierce for Conner.

"Archive is known to feature only the most interesting, striking campaigns being produced globally. It's wonderful that Intouch is being recognized as part of that creative, craft-driven, international club," said Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, Intouch Group.

"Being part of Archive is a huge honor," said Faruk Capan, Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Group. "To have one campaign featured would feel great. To have 11 pieces featured is tremendous credit to our teams' strategic and creative depth."

To learn more about Intouch Group and its award-winning creative solutions, visit intouchg.com.

About Lürzer's Archive

Lürzer's Archive (also known as Lurzer's Archive) is the celebrated creative resource for advertising professionals worldwide. Its bi-monthly magazine features advertising campaigns for print, digital, and TV from around the world. The magazine was founded in 1984 and has over 150,000 readers worldwide. It has been described as "one of the foremost advertising magazines in the world." The magazine is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions, and data analytics globally through ten affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch Oxygen, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics, Intouch Market Access, and Intouch MedComm. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,400 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Intouch is now part of EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry. Contact Intouch Group at info@intouchg.com, or visit them on the web at intouchg.com.

Intouch Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intouch Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intouch Group