Intech to Become a Private, Fully Independent Company Following Management-Led Buyout From Janus Henderson Group Independence expected to strengthen client alignment and provide flexibility to deliver enhanced value for all stakeholders

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intech Investment Management LLC ("Intech" or "the company"), a specialized global quantitative equity manager, and Janus Henderson Group plc ("Janus Henderson") (NYSE/ASX: JHG) announced today that Intech's management team will acquire the company from Janus Henderson. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first half of 2022. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Upon completion of the transaction, Intech will become a fully independent company, increasing its alignment with clients and providing additional flexibility to deliver enhanced value for clients, partners, employees and all stakeholders. Intech will be 100% owned by the company's founder, employees, and board members.

As part of the transaction, Intech will form a new board of directors ("the board") chaired by Churchill Franklin, Co-founder and former CEO of Acadian Asset Management. Franklin will be joined by a highly accomplished and experienced team, including Nobel Laureate Myron Scholes, PhD, and Larry Leibowitz, former COO of the New York Stock Exchange. The new board will assume an active role in overseeing the company's go-forward strategy and all other aspects of the business.

Additionally, Intech is announcing a new CEO and the following leadership updates.

Jose Marques , PhD , former Head of Trading at Bridgewater Associates, and current CEO of Entrypoint Capital, will become CEO of Intech, overseeing the company's overall operations, including directing agendas, driving profitability, managing organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board. Dr. Marques will also join the board as a director.





Adrian Banner , PhD , will transition from his role as CEO and become dedicated CIO of Intech, fortifying the company's focus on portfolio management and research. He will continue to serve on the board.





Jian Tang, PhD, will be promoted to Portfolio Manager, focusing on enhancing Intech's investment management process.

"As a private, fully independent company, Intech is in the best possible position to focus on portfolio management and research, improve investment outcomes for clients, and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders," said Adrian Banner, PhD, CEO and CIO of Intech. "Dr. Marques is a proven leader and effective CEO, with more than 30 years of experience in leading thoughtful and systematic transformations, and I am looking forward to partnering with him in this next chapter. He is unquestionably the right choice to lead Intech into a bright new future."

"We are supportive of Intech's new ownership structure, as it allows both organizations to focus on their key value propositions: Janus Henderson on providing active, fundamental investing; and Intech on delivering superior quantitative investment solutions to institutional investors," said Dick Weil, CEO of Janus Henderson. "Intech has a 35-year track record operating as an independently managed company, and in this new chapter Intech is well-positioned to continue its position as a leader in quantitative investing."

Today's announcement has no impact on how the company manages client assets. Intech will continue the evolution of the investment approach established by our founder in 1987. To help ensure seamless continuity in operations and client service, Intech and Janus Henderson will enter into an ongoing transition services agreement.

About Intech

Intech is a global quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in five continents. As of 31 December 2021, Intech managed US$38 billion in investment solutions, including ESG, absolute return, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For information about Intech, please visit https://www.intechinvestments.com.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies. At 31 December 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$432 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

