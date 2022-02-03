ELEVEN Selects Gr4vy to Aid International Expansion and Scale Payments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , the leading company for cloud-native payments orchestration, today announced that ELEVEN , a global sports streaming provider, has chosen the company's cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) to quickly implement customers' locally preferred payment methods worldwide on its global OTT platform ElevenSports.com. ELEVEN selected Gr4vy for the platform's advanced features, benefits and its ability to provide quick access to multiple payment methods and providers with no additional coding required.

"Implementing new payment methods can be both costly and time consuming. From local payment methods to spinning up and down payment options, choice at checkout is key for customers," said John Lunn, founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "ELEVEN delivers the best live coverage of the world's biggest sporting events to local sport for under-served communities of fans. They offer online sports streaming like no one else. We're honored to work with such a trusted name, while providing a cloud-native platform with payment optionality to support ELEVEN's current growth and inevitable accelerated future expansion into new geographies."

ELEVEN offers users around the world access to online streaming. The 24/7 service generates tens of millions of views per month from users from over 200 countries and territories, through a range of packages from free to periodic subscriptions.

Gr4vy's cloud payments team carefully consulted on the payment method and features required to help ELEVEN to scale by adopting PayPal as a payment platform. Through PayPal - implemented through the Gr4vy platform - ELEVEN is now able to have recurring merchant-initiated transactions without the need to involve the consumer. This has allowed the company to achieve new user acquisition and global country coverage without hiring or reassigning software developers.

"The team at Gr4vy is truly an extension of our internal product team. It takes a lot of development effort to get a new payment method live. We needed a provider with full coverage as we continue to grow internationally," said Nick Aliwell, Director of Product of ELEVEN. "Gr4vy's payment expertise, deep industry knowledge and POP allow us to move quickly and test different payment methods in each market in just a few clicks. All our self-built services run in the Cloud, so being able to run Gr4vy in the same region as our services is powerful."

This announcement comes as streaming services have tapped into POPs to scale quickly in response to increasing consumer demand for over-the-top (OTT) streaming services. The online sports live video streaming market is projected to reach $87.3 million by 2028, pointing to increased opportunities for businesses to meet customer demand. Consumers, however, require a comprehensive experience from choice to checkout to complete the entire sales funnel. For businesses, that means payment optionality.

Gr4vy's POP leverages the power of the cloud to give users the capability to streamline and manage payment methods, services, and transactions all in one place. Its orchestration layer upgrades a company's payment stacks to make infrastructure nimbler. While its intuitive, no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and administration of payment methods, providers, conditions, and transactions. With Gr4vy, streaming services never have to lose a transaction again.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

About ELEVEN

ELEVEN is an award-winning sports media group, established in 2015 by sports and media entrepreneur Andrea Radrizzani and ELEVEN CEO Marc Watson.

ELEVEN serves fans with approximately 65,000 hours of live sport each year, in addition to a slate of original programming. ELEVEN´s rights portfolio across Europe and Asia includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, NBA, NFL, AFC and domestic rights to the Pro League in Belgium. ELEVEN's global platform www.elevensports.com streams thousands of hours of niche-premium and longtail live sport to fans around the world.

Following the acquisitions of the streaming service MyCujoo and the US based sports media and entertainment company Team Whistle over the past 18 months, ELEVEN has a total of 1,655 distribution channels and 665 million aggregated social media followers, generating more than 4 billion video views each month.

ELEVEN delivers a 360 offering to brands and rights holders. The group houses award winning content creation capabilities and produces everything from short form social content to award winning documentaries. ELEVEN has a suite of digital marketing & talent management services too, to help partners engage with fans at every stage of the journey. And ELEVEN´s proprietary streaming technology, which powers its global platform, is made available to rights holders to help them share content D2C.

